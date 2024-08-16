Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe following is the list of synchronization functions:

AutoScout24 expands with acquisition to Canada

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read

AutoScout24 expands with acquisition to Canada

AutoScout24, the leading European car classifieds platform, is expanding its reach by acquiring Trader Corporation, Canada's leading online automotive marketplace operator. AutoScout24 is buying the operator of AutoTrader.ca and AutoHebdo.net from private equity firm Thoma Bravo, the companies announced.

The English and French-language portals combined attract around 26 million monthly visits and have over 5,000 dealer partners listing more than 450,000 car ads. Trader Corp operates Canada's leading online automotive marketplaces and also offers dealer software and financing solutions under the "AutoSync" brand.

The purchase price was not disclosed. However, the companies said that Hellman & Friedman (H&F), which acquired AutoScout24 in 2020, will significantly increase the company's capitalization to fund the deal.

"H&F's additional equity investment in this transaction underscores our long-term vision to build the leading global platform for automotive classifieds," said Blake Kleinman, partner at the California-based investor. AutoScout24 was originally part of Scout24, but was sold to Hellman & Friedman for €2.8 billion in 2017.

The following is the list of synchronization functions included in AutoSync, the dealer software offered by Trader Corp. This acquisition by AutoScout24 will fuel its efforts to become the leading global platform for automotive classifieds.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The United States Supreme Court edifice is situated on June 14, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
Politics

The High Court denies the Biden administration's petition to implement fresh civil liberties safeguards for LGBTQ+ pupils in educational institutions.

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition from the Biden administration on Friday, aiming to partially implement a fresh federal regulation intended to safeguard LGBTQ+ and pregnant students from discrimination in 10 jurisdictions, where the rule was momentarily suspended by lower court judges.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public