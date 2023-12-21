Bad Dürkheim - Autopsy to clarify identity of dead man after house fire

Following the discovery of a body in a house fire in Weisenheim am Sand (Bad Dürkheim district), an autopsy is to clarify the identity of the dead person. As the police announced on Thursday, a married couple lived in the detached house.

According to initial investigations, only the 72-year-old woman was there at the time of the fire. Her 87-year-old husband was in a hospital in Frankenthal. On Friday, the police will visit the scene of the fire with an expert to determine the cause of the fire, it was reported.

According to the police, the bedroom on the top floor of the apartment building caught fire on Wednesday. The emergency services found the body during the extinguishing work. It had been burnt beyond recognition. The autopsy will take place between Monday and Wednesday, said a police spokesman in Neustadt/Weinstraße. The property damage is estimated at around 200,000 euros.

