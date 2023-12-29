Mannheim - Autopsy result: Man died as a result of police shots

A 49-year-old man from Mannheim who was shot by police has died as a result of the gunshot, according to preliminary autopsy results. "The final autopsy results and the results of additional examinations commissioned are still pending," announced the Mannheim public prosecutor's office and the Baden-Württemberg State Criminal Police Office (LKA) on Friday. "Their presentation is not expected for several weeks."

According to the statement, the 49-year-old had alerted the police last Saturday. When the officers arrived, the man was allegedly standing in the street armed with a knife and threatening the police officers. One of the officers then shot the man.

