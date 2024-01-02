Neustadt an der Weinstraße - Autopsy result: 88-year-old was killed with a knife

An 88-year-old man who was allegedly killed by his son in Neustadt an der Weinstraße was attacked with a knife during the crime. This was the result of the forensic examination of the body, as the Frankenthal public prosecutor's office and the Rheinpfalz police headquarters announced on Tuesday. The man was seriously injured in the neck, suffered severe blood loss and suffocated. According to the investigators, a kitchen knife was seized as the suspected murder weapon.

The man's 56-year-old son came to the police in Neustadt an der Weinstraße on December 29 in the morning and claimed to have killed his father. He is now in custody on suspicion of manslaughter.

Investigators' statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de