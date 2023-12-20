Emergency - Autopsy planned after death of two-year-old

The two-year-old girl found dead in a river in the Swabian town of Bingen is to undergo an autopsy. According to a police spokesman on Wednesday, this examination will be carried out in the next few days.

The police are in the process of investigating the circumstances of the toddler's disappearance and death. "We are trying to reconstruct", the spokesman said. The investigators want to find out how the child disappeared and where it fell into the water. It is about exact time sequences. For example, it is important to find out exactly when the child left the house. The interviews are also still being evaluated. The police are still assuming it was an accident.

According to the police on Monday, the two-year-old probably left her parents' house late on Sunday afternoon between 4 and 5 p.m. in an unobserved moment and probably in her pyjamas. The family home is located in the immediate vicinity of the river.

Specially trained dogs picked up the girl's scent on Monday, which led to the river. Divers from the water police then went into the water on Tuesday to search for the girl. More than 40 hours after the two-year-old's disappearance, the lifeless child was then discovered in the water underneath a thicket that could not be seen.

