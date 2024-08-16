Body in river - Autopsy of the body in the river in Ulm: it is a man

In the body retrieved from a river in Ulm, it was determined to be that of a man. The corpse, according to an autopsy report, had been in the water for some time, the police announced. The identity of the man has not yet been established.

"A DNA sample was taken from the deceased for definitive identification. The analysis will take several days. During the autopsy, no signs of violence were found," the press release stated.

Pedestrians discovered the body in the Blau on Thursday. The affected area was cordoned off for the recovery.

