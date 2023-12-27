Police - Autopsy of the body after fatal police operation

Following the fatal police shooting of a 49-year-old man in Mannheim, an autopsy is now to be carried out on his body. The autopsy is planned for Wednesday, said a spokesperson for the Baden-Württemberg State Criminal Police Office (LKA). SWR had previously reported on this.

The man was shot dead by police officers on Saturday after attacking them with a kitchen knife. He had previously called the emergency services himself and claimed to have committed a crime. It is unclear what he meant by this. There were "rather no indications of a crime", said an LKA spokesperson when asked by dpa.

How the fatal shots were fired is still under investigation. According to dpa information, attempts to de-escalate the situation and persuade the man to put down the knife had previously failed. When he approached the three police officers again, one officer is said to have fired four shots at the man. The 49-year-old was fatally injured as a result. He died in hospital. "We are investigating in all directions," said a spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office.

Service weapons may only be used as a "last resort", i.e. as a last resort. The LKA is investigating the facts of the case. It is "common practice" in such cases for criminal proceedings to be initiated for investigation. An initiative against police violence has announced a vigil for Wednesday evening.

