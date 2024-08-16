- Authority: More cases of Mpox to be expected in Europe

Due to the rapid spread of Mpox disease in Africa, more cases with the new variant are expected in Europe. It is "very likely" that further cases will be reported because there are close connections between Europe and Africa, the European health authority ECDC, based in Sweden, explained. On Thursday, the first Mpox case of a new variant outside the African continent was confirmed in that country.

The ECDC now assesses the risk for the overall population in Europe as low, not very low. For people who have close contacts with possible or confirmed Mpox cases, there is a moderate risk. Those who travel to Africa and have close contact with the affected there are assessed to have a high risk of infection.

The likelihood of sustained transmission in Europe is very low, provided imported cases are quickly diagnosed and control measures are implemented, the ECDC further stated.

The Mpox-infected person in Sweden had previously been in Africa, where the new variant of the so-called Clade I was first detected at the end of 2023. The subtype - Clade Ib - is reportedly more infectious than previous variants and causes more severe cases.

No air transmission known

However, Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is generally not easily transmitted. "Transmission occurs through direct mucous membrane and skin contact," explained Johannes Bogner, head of the Clinical Infectiology Section at LMU University Hospital Munich. "Transmission via air or aerosol is not known and not to be feared."

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach also sees no reason for concern. "Mpox currently does not pose a significant threat to our population," the SPD politician said in Berlin. The case in Sweden does not change this risk assessment for Germany and Europe. "We continue to monitor the situation closely and are prepared in case the situation changes," Lauterbach said.

The European health authority recommends that countries issue travel advice for people traveling to or returning from affected areas. Due to better monitoring and good health care in Europe, the ECDC expects the impact of the new variant to be minimal.

1 case in Europe, 14,000 suspected cases in Africa

The virus is related to the classic smallpox virus and mainly causes skin rash, but also fever and muscle aches. So far this year, more than 14,000 Mpox suspected cases and more than 500 deaths have been reported from the Democratic Republic of Congo and other African countries. There are two vaccines, which are currently only recommended for certain risk groups in Germany. An antiviral medication is available for severely ill patients.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the highest alert level due to Mpox outbreaks in Africa and the new, potentially more dangerous variant. This is to encourage authorities worldwide to be more vigilant.

The WHO praised Sweden for the rapid discovery of the Mpox case. "In a way, it's good news," said WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris in Geneva. "It's not good news for the infected person, but it shows that the system is working," she said. Countries have increased their vigilance for the virus because they expect the disease to also occur outside of Africa.

China is testing travelers with symptoms

The World Health Organization explicitly does not recommend border closures in response to the virus. However, China announced that due to the monkeypox outbreaks, it would tighten entry controls for people from affected countries. Those entering from certain African states who have had contact with monkeypox or are experiencing related symptoms should report to customs, the Beijing agency said. Customs officers will collect and test samples. The WHO spokesperson did not comment on this announcement.

Dr. Bogner, an internist from Munich, believes that there will be a global spread through sexual contacts, similar to the monkeypox wave in 2022 and 2023. "People travel and people have intimate contacts. Therefore, the spread is almost inevitable," he said. However, this also makes it clear how one can protect oneself: Avoid intimate contacts with strangers.

