Planning approval decision - Authority for A26 East: environmental associations consider legal action

Following the planning approval decision for the first section of the A26 East in the south of Hamburg, environmental associations may want to take legal action. "Together with Nabu Hamburg, a possible legal action is currently being examined," said a spokesperson for the state association of the German Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation (BUND) on Tuesday.

According to the federal planning company Deges, the planning approval decision relates to a two-kilometer section of the freeway, which is to connect the A7(Hamburg-Hanover) with the A1 (Bremen-Lübeck). The approved route extends from the future Hamburg-Hafen interchange on the A7 to the planned Hamburg-Moorburg junction. The Department of Economics and Innovation issued the decision on December 20, Deges announced on Friday. Project manager Hartmut Flohr explained that Deges now wanted to start preparatory construction work as soon as possible. This refers to explosive ordnance probing, explained a Deges spokesperson.

The A26-Ost, which is only 9.7 kilometers long in total, is to extend the A26-West coming from Lower Saxony as a "port passage" and connect to the A1 at Hamburg-Stillhorn. The project includes a new bridge over the Süderelbe and a 1.5-kilometer-long noise protection tunnel in the Wilhelmsburg district. The project has been planned since 2008 and the harbor passage is due to be completed in 2031. Deges estimates the costs at 1.85 billion euros.

Deges on the harbor passage Deges press release from 29.12.23

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de