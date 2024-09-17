Authority Figures in Tunisia Detain Multiple Dissident Advocates

Tunisian authorities are said to have apprehended numerous opposition leaders, as reported by human rights advocates. As per Amnesty International, 97 individuals affiliated with the moderate Islamist Ennahda Party were apprehended, with interrogations ongoing for alleged "conspiracy" charges. These arrests took place last Thursday and Friday.

Amnesty International's Chief Executive, Agnès Callamard, reprimanded the Tunisian authorities' actions, labeling them an "unmistakable assault on the foundations of human rights and the rule of law" before the presidential election. She denounced it as a "drastic setback in human rights protection." Amnesty International urged the Tunisian authorities to promptly release all those apprehended solely for peacefully practicing their human rights.

The presidential vote in this Mediterranean nation is scheduled for October 6. Over a dozen candidates vying for the highest position have previously faced convictions, with some being imprisoned. Others have been prohibited from running for public office. The Ennahda Party's leader, Rached Ghannouchi, is already behind bars. Next to incumbent Kais Saied, only two other hopefuls have been given the green light, one of whom has also been taken into custody.**

Saied assumed office in 2019 and has progressively increased his power since 2021, including dissolving parliament and introducing a questionable new constitution. Doubts are growing among onlookers about whether the election can be conducted honestly and fairly. Critics accuse Saied of steering the country towards dictatorship.

Amnesty International's denunciation of the alleged "conspiracy" charges against Ennahda Party members is seen as a strong critique of Saied's government, as many believe these charges are politically motivated. The conspiracy allegations have further fueled concerns about the erosion of democratic principles and rule of law in Tunisia.

Read also: