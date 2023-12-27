Skip to content
German Federal StatesNewsflood situationfloodsaxony-anhaltelbewater levelflood protection

Authority: Current flood situation in Jerichower Land serious

The Saxony-Anhalt State Office for Flood Protection (LHW) does not currently expect the Elbe to reach levels similar to the floods of 2002 or 2013. According to the authority on Wednesday, the situation is serious. "The dyke upgrades of recent years are now receiving their baptism of fire,"...

A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The Saxony-Anhalt State Office for Flood Protection (LHW) does not currently expect the Elbe to reach levels similar to the floods of 2002 or 2013. According to the authority on Wednesday, the situation is serious. "The dyke upgrades of recent years are now receiving their baptism of fire," said District Administrator Steffen Burchhardt according to the press release. He is certain that the situation is manageable and that the protection of the population is guaranteed. The ongoing construction work on the dykes also posed no particular challenge for the emergency services.

According to the district office, alert level 2 is "very likely" to be exceeded, but alert level 3 is "not currently forecast". Residents are asked not to enter the flood protection facilities unnecessarily and not to obstruct the emergency services.

Police officers secure the crime scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Autopsy of the body after fatal police operation

Following the fatal police shooting of a 49-year-old man in Mannheim, an autopsy is now to be carried out on his body. The autopsy is planned for Wednesday, said a spokesperson for the Baden-Württemberg State Criminal Police Office (LKA). The SWR had previously reported on this.

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public

