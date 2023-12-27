Water levels - Authority: Current flood situation in Jerichower Land serious

The Saxony-Anhalt State Office for Flood Protection (LHW) does not currently expect the Elbe to reach levels similar to the floods of 2002 or 2013. According to the authority on Wednesday, the situation is serious. "The dyke upgrades of recent years are now receiving their baptism of fire," said District Administrator Steffen Burchhardt according to the press release. He is certain that the situation is manageable and that the protection of the population is guaranteed. The ongoing construction work on the dykes also posed no particular challenge for the emergency services.

According to the district office, alert level 2 is "very likely" to be exceeded, but alert level 3 is "not currently forecast". Residents are asked not to enter the flood protection facilities unnecessarily and not to obstruct the emergency services.

Source: www.stern.de