Authorities: Two women killed in Russian attacks in southern Ukraine

The Ukrainian air force had previously announced that the country had once again been attacked by dozens of Russian drones on Thursday night. Moscow's troops had attacked Ukrainian territory "in several waves" with a total of 35 Iranian-made Shahed combat drones, the air force explained on Telegram. 34 of the drones had been shot down.

Russia had launched the drones at three different locations close to the border with Ukraine, the Ukrainian air force added: in Chauda on the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula, in Primorsko-Akhtarsk on the Sea of Azov and in the border town of Kursk.

Russia attacks Ukraine with drone and missile strikes almost every night. Kiev accuses Moscow of terrorizing the civilian population and attempting to destroy the energy infrastructure, as it did last winter. Last winter, millions of Ukrainians were left without electricity and heating in freezing temperatures.

Since last year, Ukraine has strengthened its air defenses with the help of its Western allies and is therefore able to intercept most drones and missiles from Russia.

