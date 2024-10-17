Authorities Report: Young Adult Accidentally Fell into Trash Bin and Sustained Burns

On the sunny island of Mallorca, a lively tourist, around 24 years old, disappeared mysteriously after a night of partying. The spanish authorities now suspect she's met an untimely end, despite no trace of her body being located. The investigative team has a chilling theory.

The young woman's last known whereabouts are near Palma's marina, where she was waiting for a bus. Seemingly intoxicated, she attempted to retrieve something from a nearby trash container at the bus stop, only to succumb and end up inside. Her condition, reported by eyewitnesses, made it impossible for her to climb back out.

Hours later, the container was emptied by a garbage truck onto its way to the Son Reus incinerator plant in Palma. The woman would have likely perished during this journey, given that the truck's confined interior lacked oxygen and was fitted with a pressing mechanism for compacting waste. "Survival in that garbage truck was impossible," confirmed Ángel Ruiz, the head of the investigation team.

Still, why her body hasn't been found yet is a question that the investigators are grappling with. It's suspected that, due to her unlikely end in the waste processing plant, she was burned along with the refuse. "It's a sorrowful situation," said chief investigator Ruiz.

The investigative team is considering the possibility that the woman's body was burned beyond recognition during the waste processing at the Son Reus incinerator plant. Despite this, the absence of her remains in the recovered waste continues to be an other mystery they are trying to solve.

