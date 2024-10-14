Authorities report no indications of an assassination plot following the apprehension of an individual carrying weapons near a Trump rally in California.

In collaboration with the FBI and the Department of Justice, the United States Secret Service declared that "previous President Trump was not under any threat" during the rally.

A person, allegedly in possession of an unlawful shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a large ammo magazine, managed to breach the preliminary security perimeter surrounding the rally in Coachella, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco mentioned on Sunday.

Upon reaching the second security line, authorities discovered some "oddities," as per Bianco. The car was a mess inside, the vehicle had no registration, and it featured a counterfeit license plate, according to Bianco's account.

The individual, identified as 49-year-old Vem Miller from Las Vegas by the sheriff, was found to have multiple driver's licenses and passports under different names, according to Bianco. Regarding why Miller was present in the area, Bianco said he claimed to be a journalist to secure entry to the rally.

Miller was apprehended prior to Trump's rally and charged with firearm-related offenses. He was later released on a $5,000 bail, as reported by the sheriff's office.

Multiple attempts by CNN to connect with Miller for comment have been unsuccessful. According to jail records, Miller is scheduled to appear in court on January 2.

The U.S. Secret Service stated that "the incident had no impact on the security protocols and former President Trump remained safe," in their joint statement alongside the FBI and Department of Justice. "Thus far, no federal arrests have been made in relation to this incident, though the investigation continues," they added. "The U.S. Attorney's Office, U.S. Secret Service, and FBI thank the deputies and local partners who played a significant role in ensuring the safety of the event last night."

CNN's Josh Campbell contributed to this report.

The discussion about the incident at the rally readily transitioned into the realm of politics, with some questioning the security measures and the presence of individuals carrying weapons near political events.

Despite the incident and the subsequent investigation, the previous President Trump was assured of his safety during the rally, as declared by the FBI, Department of Justice, and the Secret Service.

