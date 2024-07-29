- Authorities report eight victims with stab wounds in Southport, UK.

In a suspected knife attack in the British coastal town of Southport, at least eight people have been injured. Emergency services reported treating eight individuals with stab wounds at the scene and then transporting them to hospitals.

It is believed that children may also be among the victims. Some of the injured were taken to a children's hospital, according to the statement. Police have arrested a man in connection with the incident.

Residents in Southport describe "scene like a horror film"

A local resident told the "Liverpool Echo" that she heard many sirens and then a helicopter circling overhead. "Then the messages started circulating in the local WhatsApp groups saying 'lock your windows, lock your doors', and we were told that a man was running around stabbing people," the woman told the newspaper. A business owner who witnessed the incident told "Sky News" that it was like "a scene from a horror film."

The Merseyside Police had previously stated: "There appear to be several victims." It was initially unclear if anyone had died. There is no further risk to the public. Armed police have apprehended the man and seized a knife. "Please avoid the area while we deal with the incident," they said. Southport is a coastal town in northwest England between Liverpool and Blackpool.

