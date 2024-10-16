Authorities probe into threatening messages with homophobic slurs aimed at the spouse of WNBA player Breanna Stewart

ESPN's NBA Today host, Stewart, shared on Tuesday that a threatening message was sent to Xargay, a former WNBA player, and her spouse. The Liberty and the league were informed about the situation by the couple.

The NYPD acknowledged the incident to CNN in a statement, stating that an email containing a menacing message was sent to a WNBA player's relative on October 13, 2024, at 6:15 PM. The investigation is still ongoing.

Stewart, who is a two-time WNBA MVP, had the opportunity to clinch Game 1 of the Finals for New York but failed to convert one of two free throws at the end of regulation and then missed a layup in overtime. Minnesota Lynx eventually won Game 1 but the series is now tied at 1-1 ahead of Game 3 on Wednesday.

Stewart told NBA Today's Malika Andrews that she believes some individuals are crossing the line and twisting situations, referencing the homophobic death threats Marta received. She emphasized the importance of keeping her team and the league informed about the situation with the aim of ensuring everyone's safety.

In response, the WNBA league announced its commitment to rejecting hateful or threatening comments against players, teams, or any WNBA-affiliated individuals. They are actively working with security teams and law enforcement to implement security measures.

CNN reached out to the Liberty for a comment.

This incident occurs amid a concerning surge of social media abuse targeting WNBA players.

Connecticut Sun veteran player Alyssa Thomas spoke out after her team advanced to the second round, sharing experiences of racially charged comments from the Indiana Fever fan base. Thomas was also targeted with vile comments on social media.

Last month, Sun guard DiJonai Carrington faced backlash after accidentally colliding with Fever star Caitlin Clark during the series. Both parties denied any malicious intentions behind the incident.

Carrington's girlfriend, Indiana Fever player NaLyssa Smith, shared some of the abusive language Carrington had been subjected to.

Thomas commented on the Sun's first-round victory, stating, "We come to play basketball for our job, and it's enjoyable, but we don't want to go to work every day with our social media accounts blowing up due to such issues."

Upon addressing the rise in such abuse, Stewart expressed her desire to use her platform to bring awareness to the issue, stating, "Why is this happening? Because we have the most inclusive league in all of professional sports, and I can confidently say that. But there's no place for hate." She further added, "We want to continue to make sure that not only am I using this platform to ensure consistency by putting pressure on the league to keep us safe, but we also want to pressure other leagues and organizations to do the same."

The investigation into the menacing email sent to a WNBA player's relative includes examining any potential connection to sports-related threats. Stewart emphasized the need to report such incidents to maintain safety within the league, highlighting the importance of addressing sports-fueled hate speech.

