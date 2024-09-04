Authorities led by Lukashenko grant freedom to thirty political detainees.

Belarus President Lukashenko Frees 30 Opposition Activists Convicted for Demonstrations

The Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, has granted clemency to 30 opposition leaders imprisoned for protest actions. The presidential administration announced that they all "submitted a petition for clemency, confessed their crimes, expressed genuine remorse, and vowed to live in compliance with the law." The Interior Ministry will keep tabs on their compliance with this condition. However, the authenticity of these claims remains unverified. The group consists of 23 males and 7 females, many of whom are mothers of minor children. According to the Russian exile media outlet "Meduza," the Belarusian opposition in exile had previously handed over lists of sick inmates to the authorities in Minsk through intermediaries, and several individuals on these lists have been granted clemency. Exiled opposition figures welcome the release but argue that it does not signify a change of direction. Political repression and torture continue in Belarus, asserts opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is widely regarded as the real winner of the 2020 presidential election.

15:55 Russian Air Attack in Lviv Kills Entire Family

A Russian airstrike in Lviv has claimed the lives of nearly all family members, as per Lviv's declaration. Among the seven fatalities are a 43-year-old woman and her three daughters aged 7, 18, and 21, as reported by Mayor Andrij Sadovy. They perished in their own home. Their father is the sole survivor, but he remains in critical condition, according to the Ukrainian Catholic University. "In the heart of Europe, Russia is exterminating Ukrainians and their families. The Russians are murdering our children, our future," writes Sadovy.

15:41 Scholz Justifies U.S. Missile Deployment: "Inaction Threatens Peace"

German Chancellor Scholz rebuffs opponents of U.S. missile deployment in Germany. "This is being done to safeguard peace and prevent war," underscores the SPD politician. "Our primary objective is to deter potential adversaries." For years, Russia has been substantially enhancing its arsenal, particularly its missile capabilities, claims Scholz. Additionally, President Putin has breached disarmament treaties such as the INF treaty and stationed missiles in Kaliningrad, which is 530 kilometers from Berlin by air. "Failure to respond appropriately would be reckless," says the Chancellor, who further adds, "Inaction would also jeopardize peace here. I will not allow that." In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. and German governments have agreed to station U.S. missiles of greater range on German soil once again from 2026. The Left Party (Die Linke) and the AfD oppose this move, viewing it as a mere arms race that endangers Germany's security. The SPD has also criticized this stance.

15:18 Scholz Vows More IRIS-T Air Defense Systems for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has committed to providing more IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine. Eight IRIS-T SLM systems and nine IRIS-T SLS systems have been ordered for Ukraine, states Scholz at a Bundeswehr facility in Todendorf, Schleswig-Holstein. "Two of each will be delivered this year, with the rest coming in 2025 and beyond." Four IRIS-T SLM systems are already operational in Ukraine, along with a large number of missiles and three related IRIS-T SLS systems. Scholz made these comments during the inauguration of the first IRIS-T air defense system for the German military in Todendorf.

14:55 South Korea and New Zealand Request "Unconditional" Russian Withdrawal

At their first summit in nine years, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In a joint communique, the two leaders call on Russia to evacuate "promptly, completely, and without any conditions" from Ukraine's internationally recognized territories. They also criticize the escalating military cooperation between North Korea and Russia. Yoon emphasizes that it is "more crucial than ever" for countries like South Korea and New Zealand to demonstrate solidarity "at this critical juncture when autocratic forces continue to pose challenges." North Korea, largely shunned by the international community, has recently strengthened its ties with Russia.

14:21 Zelensky Discusses Cabinet Reshuffle: "Ukraine Needs Fresh Energy"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky explains his decision to carry out a large-scale cabinet reshuffle, stating, "We require new energy." In response to being asked about the reasons behind the reshuffle, Zelensky responds, "We require new energy." "These initiatives are connected to strengthening our state in various sectors," explains Zelensky. Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's invasion for two and a half years now. Zelensky expresses gratitude to the ministers and the entire cabinet for their efforts.

13:21 Russia: Another village close to Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk falls under control Russia claims to have gained control over another village near the strategically significant city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry asserts that its forces have "completely liberated" the village of Karliwka, approximately 30 kilometers from Pokrovsk. Pokrovsk serves as a crucial logistics base for the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian troops have been withdrawing from a Russian offensive in the region for several months.

12:59 Ukraine: Crimea is fortified with a multitude of air defense systems The occupying Russian forces in Crimea are deploying all available air defense systems to defend the Kerch Bridge, as reported by the Ukrainian Navy's spokesperson, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on Ukrainian national television, as per Defense Express. Short-range systems like S-300 and S-400 Triumf, along with medium-range S-500 Prometheus and Pantsir-S1, are reportedly in use. Crimea is deemed not only crucial tactically but also symbolically significant to the occupying forces, Pletenchuk explains. The Kerch Bridge, a prominent project spearheaded by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, connects southern Russia to the illegally annexed Crimean peninsula, serving as a vital supply chain for Russian forces in southern Ukraine. Engagements frequently take place around the bridge. Kyiv has repeatedly declared its intention to liberate the peninsula, making the bridge a vital chokepoint.

12:32 Putin announces Xi's attendance at BRICS summit in Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping will participate in the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia in October. Putin stated during a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, "As agreed, we expect Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit." Additionally, Putin suggested a bilateral meeting with Xi. BRICS, initially formed in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, subsequently joined by South Africa and lately including countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Iran. The BRICS nations view themselves as a counterbalance to Western states. The summit will be held in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22 to 24. Moscow hopes this will strengthen its influence and foster closer economic collaborations. The growing strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing has been evident since the onset of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

12:00 Russia: Deadly attack in Poltava targeted soldiers and foreign trainers The Russian Ministry of Defense affirms that the lethal attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava was aimed at soldiers and foreign instructors. The primary target was a military training facility. The ministry claims that the institute trains specialists in communication and electronic warfare from various parts of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as operators of unmanned aerial vehicles involved in attacks on civilian objectives within Russian territory. The ministry also reported using the hypersonic weapon system Kinzhal against military-industrial facilities in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Furthermore, Russian forces have taken control of two additional settlements in eastern Ukraine, Prechystivka and Karliwka. According to Ukrainian reports, 50 individuals were killed in the Poltava attack on Tuesday.

11:43 Baerbock Honors Outgoing Ukrainian Foreign Minister German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has paid tribute to her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba. "Endless discussions in night trains, at the G7, at the frontlines, in Brussels, near a bombarded power plant," Baerbock wrote on X. "There are few individuals I have worked more closely with than you, @DmytroKuleba," she added. "You put the people of your nation ahead of yourself." She wished Kuleba "from the bottom of my heart all the best - We should meet again when peace and freedom have been restored to the whole of Ukraine."

11:24 Russia to Revise Nuclear Doctrine

The West's actions, according to the Russian presidential administration, prompt a review of Russia's nuclear doctrine. Russia is confronted with challenges and threats from the so-called West that necessitate a reevaluation of the doctrine, Russian news agencies quote Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying. Considerations are being given to the possibility that Ukraine could leverage US long-range weapons in its attacks deep within Russian territory. The Kyiv government has long pressured the US to allow it to use allies' supplied weapons against targets within Russia's borders. "It is evident that the Ukrainians will do this," Peskov informed the RIA agency. "We are taking all this into account." Russia has already announced a revision of its nuclear doctrine, but no specifics have been disclosed. The guideline allows for the use of nuclear weapons if Russia's sovereignty or territorial integrity is threatened.

10:54 Ukraine Repels 29 of 42 Russian Air Strikes

Russia launched 42 air strikes on Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force reports via Telegram. Among them were Ch-47M2 Kinzhal missiles, Ch-101 cruise missiles, and Iskander-K missiles. According to its own data, the Ukrainian air force successfully shot down seven cruise missiles and 22 Shahed drones. Consequently, 29 air strikes were thwarted.

10:19 Munz: Poltava Strike Could Backfire on Russia

Russia is bombing the Ukrainian city of Poltava with rockets, with reports citing one of the heaviest air strikes since the conflict's inception. Russian media, however, are celebrating the operation as a "great success," says ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. Meanwhile, Russia seems to be altering its strategy.

The Ukrainian military leadership has unveiled fresh data regarding Russian casualties in Ukraine. Since February 24, 2022, it's estimated that Russia has suffered around 620,350 troops in Ukraine, with 1,390 casualties reported within the last 24 hours. As per reports from Kyiv, seven armored tanks, 30 artillery systems, and 43 unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) were also annihilated. Over the course of the extensive hostile operation, Russia has reportedly lost 8,618 armored tanks, 16,848 artillery units, and 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, drones, 28 maritime vessels, and one submarine. Western assessments suggest that the losses are understated, yet these figures represent the minimum count.

09:21 Governor: "Dark Day" for Lviv Region - Death Toll Increases

In the aftermath of Russian aerial bombardments on Lviv (references: 07:18, 06:17, and 05:29), there has been an escalation in fatalities. According to the governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, via Telegram, seven individuals perished overnight, including a seven-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl. Kozytskyi expressed his sorrow, labeling it a "dark day" for the region. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported five deaths and over 30 injuries via Twitter. He extended his sympathies to the families of the deceased.

08:49 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba ResignsUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba submitted his resignation, as announced by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantchuk on Wednesday. The resignation request would be put up for discussion during the plenary session, as per Stefantchuk's post on Facebook. Previously, other ministers also presented their resignations (see entries 00:47 and 22:06). These resignations form a part of a comprehensive restructuring of the Ukrainian administration. Wednesday will be a day of dismissals, as per the leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, David Arakhamia, via Telegram. The day of appointments is to follow on Thursday.

08:03 Zelensky: "People Still Buried Under Debris"The Russian missile attack on Poltava represents one of the deadliest single incidents since the onset of the conflict. Individuals are still entombed under the wreckage, stated President Volodymyr Zelensky during his evening broadcast. He reiterated his appeal for air defense systems.

07:39 Grossi Warns of Imminent Disaster at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), discussed nuclear power plants in Ukraine and Russia at a meeting in Kyiv. Grossi is scheduled to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday. According to Reuters, in a meeting with Zelensky, Grossi expressed concerns that the situation in the plant is "extremely precarious" and the potential danger of a catastrophe remains. Since its conquest by Russian troops following their invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the plant has been inoperative. Currently, both sides have traded accusations of shelling the facility. Neither side acknowledges the accusations.

07:18 Governor: At Least Two Dead in Attack on LvivAt least two individuals have lost their lives in Russian air raids (see entries 06:17 and 05:29) on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Nineteen more individuals sustained injuries, as announced by Lviv region governor Maksym Kosyzkyj on Telegram.

06:53 Ukraine Anticipates Additional Support for the FrontUkraine is seeking additional support to rebuild its agricultural sector and de-mine affected regions. The Düsseldorf "Rheinische Post" reported this, citing a response from the German government to a query from the Union, which the newspaper obtained. It involves funding programs for farmlands near the battlefront. "The German government has been asked to examine potential support," as mentioned in the paper. This could include paying a safety allowance to personnel. Ukraine has also requested an extension of a Ministry of Agriculture delivery program for generating units and aid for mine clearance far from the frontline. According to the German government, the Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development is already participating in a mine detection and clearing project.

06:17 Ukraine: Fire Breaks Out Near Lviv Station after Russian Drone AttackFollowing Russian aerial assaults (see entry 05:29) on Lviv in northwestern Ukraine, a fire broke out near the main train station. Governor Maksym Kosyzkyj announced this via Telegram. In addition, two schools experienced damage as a result of the attack, with numerous windows shattering and debris littered across the streets. According to Kosyzkyj, several Shahed drones were involved in the Russian aerial bombardment. Emergency services and firefighters are on the scene, and the affected schools remain closed, as per Lviv mayor Andrij Sadowyj via Telegram. At least six individuals, including a 10-year-old boy, sustained injuries. Lviv is situated in western Ukraine close to the Polish border, away from the conflict's frontlines. However, the city has faced multiple attacks since the commencement of the war.

05:29 Kyiv undergoes second succession of aerial assaults The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, experiences another round of Russian aerial bombardments. The air defense force is activated. Eyewitnesses depict numerous detonations around the outskirts of Kyiv, possibly indicating the deployment of air defense systems. Simultaneously, the military discloses a drone assault on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv adjacent to the Polish border. The Ukrainian airspace is in high alert, as per the Ukrainian air force's announcement on Telegram. Poland reinforces its own and allied aircraft for the third time in eight days to secure airspace as a reaction to Russian air strikes and long-distance actions, as stated by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

04:35 Biden promises additional aerial defense equipment to Ukraine After the catastrophic Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, US President Biden vows to provide Ukraine with enhanced aerial defense equipment. "I denounce this despicable attack with utmost conviction," Biden stated. The US will persist in aiding Kyiv militarily, "including the distribution of aerial defense systems and capabilities essential for the nation to safeguard its borders." Selenskyj reiterated his plea to western allies for swiftly delivering new aerial defense systems to Ukraine and permitting it to utilize the already dispatched long-range weapons to strike Russian territory following the attack, which resulted in at least 51 fatalities.

02:52 Fresh drone attack on Kyiv Russia initiates another drone strike on Kyiv. Ukrainian air defense units are engaged in countering the attacks in the outskirts of the capital, as reported by the Ukrainian military on Telegram. The number of drones involved and possible damage remain unrevealed. The nighttime attack constitutes part of a series of Russian aerial assaults on the Ukrainian capital that have escalated progressively in recent weeks.

01:32 Selenskyj: Determined to maintain control over Kursk territories until Putin engages in negotiations Ukraine aims to retain the occupied territories in the Russian oblast of Kursk until Russian President Putin participates in negotiations, President Selenskyj mentioned in an interview with US broadcaster NBC News. The occupation of the territories is a significant aspect of the "victory plan," Selenskyj emphasized. In general, Ukraine does not require Russian land, Selenskyj clarified, without specifying whether the capturing of additional Russian territory is intended. The Kursk operation was maintained under strict secrecy, even from US President Biden.

00:47 Several Ukrainian Ministers Resign Before an anticipated cabinet overhaul in Ukraine, four ministers have submitted their resignations. According to Ukrainian sources, these include Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Olga Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin - who played a significant role in amplifying weapons manufacturing -, Minister of Justice, Denys Malyuska, and Minister of Environment, Ruslan Strilez. It remains unclear whether the four ministers will assume new high-ranking roles. "As promised, a major government transformation is expected this week," explains David Arakhamia, the leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, on Telegram. "Tomorrow we will have a day of dismissals, and the day after, a day of appointments," Arakhamia announces, who is considered a close associate of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

23:16 After Shelling of Poltava: Zelenskyy Requests Authorization for Deployment of Long-Range Weapons Following the lethal Russian rocket strike on the city of Poltava, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks permission to employ long-range weapons against Russia. "Russian strikes will become impossible if we are able to destroy the launch pads of the aggressors, their aircraft, and logistics centers," says Zelenskyy in his daily video address. According to his statements, the casualty count in Poltava has now risen to 51 and the number of casualties to 271. More individuals remain buried beneath the rubble.

22:06 Zelenskyy Dismisses Another Top Official Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismisses Rostislav Shurma, the first deputy head of the Presidential Administration, as per a decree on the president's website. The chairman of the parliament also endorses the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, who served as deputy prime minister and minister for European integration in Ukraine. Several other ministers had earlier tendered their resignations. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explains that there are alterations intended to fortify the government. "The fall will be extremely significant. Our state institutions must be structured in such a way that Ukraine can achieve all the results it needs."

21:42 ntv Correspondent in Poltava: "Residents Described an Extremely Alarming Situation" Ukraine experiences one of the most severe aerial assaults since the conflict's outset. Countless lives are lost, and numerous individuals are injured. ntv correspondent Kavita Sharma is present on site and reports on a "highly tense atmosphere" and how the residents experienced the rocket attack.

21:25 Ukraine Accuses Russia of Executing Prisoners of War The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office imputes Russian soldiers of executing prisoners of war. Investigations have been launched into the killing of three Ukrainians in the Torez region of eastern Ukraine in the Donetsk province, the office reveals on its Telegram channel. According to the available information, the Ukrainians emerged from a bunker with their hands up. "The occupiers forced them to lie down on the ground and promptly executed them from behind," the office writes, citing videos disseminated on the internet.

here.

Check out the past events right here.

In light of the released opposition activists, there might be a decrease in military operations against the dissidents within Belarus. However, political repression and torture continue, as asserted by opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Despite Russia's denial of involvement, international leaders, including South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called for a "prompt, complete, and unconditional" withdrawal from Ukraine's territories.

Read also: