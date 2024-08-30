- Authorities issue warnings regarding potentially hazardous power outlets on the Northern rail line.

Law Enforcement Agencies issue a caution to voyagers using electrical outlets on Northrail trains between Büsum and Neumünster. On a recent Thursday, there were two instances where individuals experienced minor injuries due to jutting parts of charger connectors (pins) from electrical outlets. In one instance, a woman endured an electrical current shock, while the second incident fortunately resulted in no injuries. Initially, it was uncertain if the electrical outlets had been tampered with.

Investigations are currently being carried out regarding potential bodily harm, as per reports. Passengers in the area are encouraged to inspect electrical outlets before usage and to alert train staff or Law Enforcement Agencies if they suspect any tampering.

Despite the ongoing investigations, other passengers should also be vigilant and inspect electrical outlets carefully before using them. If any signs of tampering are noticed, it's essential to report it immediately to the train staff or other Law Enforcement Agencies for further examination.

