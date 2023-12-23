Terrorism - Authorities: Indications of planned attack on Cologne Cathedral

According to dpa information, security authorities have received indications of a possible attack plan by an Islamist group on Cologne Cathedral. A church in Vienna was also a possible target, it was reported on Saturday. The police in Cologne and Vienna had announced on Saturday evening that they were increasing their security measures due to a threat situation. The newspaper "Bild" had previously reported this.

According to dpa information, the group could possibly have a connection to the Islamic State Province of Khorasan (ISPK) terrorist group. According to Bild, the first arrests by special units in Vienna and one in Germany were made on Saturday.

The Cologne police had justified the increase in their protective measures with an indication of danger, without giving details. State security, which is active in politically motivated crimes, had begun investigations. Visitors to religious services at Cologne Cathedral and tourists will have to be prepared for increased security standards over the next few days.

"Even if the reference is to New Year's Eve, we will be doing everything we can tonight to ensure the safety of cathedral visitors on Christmas Eve. In coordination with the security officer of the cathedral chapter, the cathedral will be searched with sniffer dogs after the evening mass and then locked," said the head of the Cologne criminal investigation department, Michael Esser, according to a statement. In the evening, police vehicles drove up in front of Cologne Cathedral, as dpa reporters observed.

A statement from the Vienna police previously said that the security authorities in Austria had increased their protective measures in view of calls for terrorist attacks against Christian events throughout Europe, especially on Christmas Eve. Also due to a current threat assessment by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, there is generally an increased risk situation during the Christmas holidays, the police announced. As a precautionary measure, there will be increased surveillance of high-risk locations in Vienna and the federal states, including churches and Christmas markets.

Civilian and uniformed forces with special equipment and rifles will be deployed. "Police attention will be focused primarily on churches and religious events, especially church services, and Christmas markets," the police added.

The terror alert level in Austria remains elevated, the police added. The additional precautionary measures serve to maintain general security in Austria, it said.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de