Authorities have acted in response to the falling of Carola Bridge.

In Brandenburg, certain areas along the Oder are anticipating a high water warning this week. The warning level 1 could be issued in Ratzdorf, Eisenhüttenstadt, and Frankfurt (Oder) as early as Wednesday or Thursday, according to a representative from the Brandenburg State Environment Agency (LfU). The LfU spokesperson warns, "The wave is yet to come." Water levels are surging rapidly, with the highest warning level 4 projected at the Ratzdorf gauge by Sunday. Coincidentally, Brandenburg's state election is scheduled for the same day. Counties are readying themselves for a severe flood situation. Dikes are expected to prevent flooding and damage, and a crisis team will convene in Frankfurt (Oder) on Tuesday.

Lower Saxony is predicted to see increased water levels on the Elbe over the weekend, due to heavy rain and flooding in Czech Republic and Poland. The current high water wave in Saxony will lead to significantly rising water levels in the middle Elbe in Lower Saxony from the end of the week, according to the state authority NLWKN in Lüneburg. A major flood like those in 2002, 2006, or 2013 is unlikely, however, based on the current forecast from the Elbe River Flood Forecasting Center in Magdeburg. Lower Saxon water levels on the Elbe are currently low, and experts at the state agency expect rain to subside and there to be no significant inflows from tributaries.

The Pirna district administration sees a slight improvement in the situation on the Elbe, due to the slower rise in water levels. A statement from the district administration cites "cautious optimism," but they stress that it is still too early to relax. The Elbe level in Schöna currently stands at over 6 meters, indicating warning level 3. The state flood center expects the flood peak in the middle range of warning level 3, between 6 meters and 7.50 meters, on Wednesday morning. The flood forecast has changed frequently in recent days due to adjustments made to dam gates on the Czech side. No significant rainfall is expected in the coming days.

The Carolabridge section of the Elbe in Dresden is currently having no impact on the rising water level, according to an estimate by the city. "It can be categorically stated that the water level is not affected by the bridge section," says René Herold, head of the Dresden Environmental Office. The water level at the Dresden gauge, located downstream at the neighboring Augustus bridge, shows 5.73 meters in the afternoon. The highest level is expected to be reached on Wednesday, but the exact height is uncertain. However, it is expected to be "around six meters," which is less than initially feared. Although the collapsed bridge section affects the flow speed of the Elbe downstream, Herold describes this as "manageable." This should be balanced out again by the next bridge.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has allocated aid funds amounting to one billion Zloty (approximately 240 million Euro) for flood victims in the southwest of the country. Tusk also promises aid for damaged homes and plans to meet with his counterparts in Austria, Czech Republic, and Slovakia to jointly seek EU funds for flood damage recovery. Tusk also condemns reports of looting in the flood-affected areas and vows a tough stance against perpetrators exploiting the situation.

In Untergrafendorf, Lower Austria, a woman was able to save herself from the rising floodwaters by climbing to the first floor of her house. Her 70-year-old husband, however, was not able to escape the flood and was later found dead, making him the third fatality in Austria.

The German Firefighters' Association (DFV) considers Germany's disaster protection well-prepared for impending floods. "In principle, we are well-prepared for flood situations in Germany - also due to recent events," says DFV President Karl-Heinz Banse to the "Rheinische Post." "Not only have lessons been learned from the heavy rain events in the Ahrtal and North Rhine-Westphalia, but also the flood situations in several parts of Germany this year have contributed to this." Preparations in the affected regions are underway - "units are put on standby, sandbags are prepared, weather data is monitored" - and the population is being kept informed and able to prepare accordingly.

17:30 "Discouraging": Scholz Assures AssistanceGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz guarantees assistance to neighboring countries dealing with floods. "The floods we're witnessing are discouraging," states the SPD politician during his visit to Kazakhstan. He has already promised help to the affected citizens of neighboring countries. "We'll do our best to aid."

17:06 Lang: "It's Time to Act Now"

Green Party leader Ricarda Lang demands political actions in response to the critical situation in flood-hit areas in Central and Eastern Europe. The climate crisis, she explains after consulting with the party executive in Berlin, is causing floods and heavy rain to occur more frequently, severely, and likely. Politics, she argues, must not only react but also prepare. "That's why it's time to act now." She emphasizes that climate protection should be higher on the political agenda. "If Merz said last year that the world wouldn't end, it shows today that it has for many people," Lang says, referencing the CDU leader. "That means we must prioritize climate protection."

16:41 Nehammer Allocates Millions for Flood Damage Repair

Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer has initially allocated 300 million euros from the disaster fund for the removal of flood damage. These funds can be increased if necessary, the OVP government chief says. Private individuals who have lost property due to the natural disaster can also apply for financial assistance from this fund. The extent of the damage from the multi-day record rainfall in eastern Austria is still unclear.

16:08 Dam Crack: Residents Urged to Immediately Evacuate

The mayor of the town of Paczkow in southwestern Poland, Artur Rolka, has ordered the immediate evacuation of lower-lying districts following a crack in the dam of a reservoir. "No one can assure that the damage won't worsen," he warns in a social media message. He encourages all residents who need to be evacuated to report and asks those whose houses and apartments have not yet been affected by the water to leave and move to safe areas of the city. After a call for voluntary evacuation was ignored, he has decided on compulsory evacuation, Rolka says on Polish television. The affected reservoir was constructed above Paczkow on the Glatzer Neiße, a tributary of the Oder.

15:54 Habeck Advocates for Increased Climate Protection Efforts

Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck advocates for increased determination in climate protection in response to the flood disaster in several European countries. Specifically, he says to Funke media group newspapers, this means "quickening the expansion of renewables, the energy transition, climate-friendly production in industry." "More frequent floods, disasters like in the Ahr valley, this year in Bavaria - these are the consequences of the climate crisis," Habeck says. "That's why our efforts to contain the climate crisis are so important." However, he warns, more frequent extreme weather events cannot be prevented. Therefore, more preventive measures are required. "Stronger dikes, retention systems, more space for rivers" are needed to better protect people.

15:36 Death Toll Increases

The death toll from flooding in several European countries has increased to at least 15. Austria (three deaths), the Czech Republic (one death), Poland (five deaths), and Romania (six deaths) are primarily affected.

15:21 Poland Declares State of Emergency for Some Regions

Poland has declared a state of emergency for flood-affected areas. The government in Warsaw has passed a corresponding decree in an emergency meeting. The state of emergency will apply to parts of Lower Silesia, Silesia, and Opole voivodeships for a period of 30 days. It grants authorities more powers to issue orders, as civil liberties and rights are temporarily restricted. For example, authorities can more easily order the evacuation of certain locations, areas, or facilities. They can also prohibit citizens from entering certain areas.

14:59 Johann Explains Causes of Extreme Rainfall

Overwhelmed landscapes and roads, breached dikes: one of the worst floods in decades is causing tragic scenes in Austria, Poland, Czech Republic, and Romania. But why are extreme rainfall events and flood risks becoming more frequent? ntv asks water expert Georg Johann.

14:34 Austrian Federal Railways Extend Travel Advisory Until Thursday

Due to the current severe weather events in large parts of Austria, Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) have extended the urgent travel advisory that was issued on September 13, 2024, until Thursday, September 19, 2024. "We strongly advise all passengers to postpone any unnecessary travel within this period to a later date," ÖBB writes on its website. Already booked tickets remain valid until September 22.

14:19 Death Toll from Flooding in Europe Increases

The death toll from flooding in parts of Austria, Poland, Romania, and the Czech Republic has increased to at least eleven. In Austria, two more people have died, according to police. In the Czech Republic, one person drowned in the Krasovka river in the eastern region of Moravia-Silesia, said police president Martin Vondrasek on public radio. Previously, eight deaths had been reported in the four countries. Czech authorities also report at least seven missing persons.

The federal government is lending a helping hand to individuals impacted by flooding in various European countries. As stated by deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann in Berlin, "Our neighbors, our European partners, and the locals here should be aware: We're keeping a close eye on the situation and are prepared to offer assistance." The devastation in Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, and Romania can be catastrophic at times. Hoffmann commented, "We observe the images with horror and are stunned by the news of deaths and missing persons. On behalf of the federal government, I extend our sympathies and condolences to all those affected."

13:43 Orbán Delays Overseas Engagements due to Flooding

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has delayed all his international engagements due to flooding in his nation. "In light of the extreme weather conditions and ongoing flooding in Hungary, I have postponed all my international engagements," he penned on the digital forum X. He did not provide additional information. Orbán was scheduled to speak in a debate on the six-month Hungarian EU Council presidency program in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday. The right-wing leader frequently faces criticism from the EU Parliament and EU Commission.

13:12 Ostrava Inundated: Breaches in Levees in Czech Republic's Third-Largest City

Due to imminent flooding danger, evacuations have been expanded in Ostrava, the third-largest city in the Czech Republic. "It appears that there have been several levee breaches in various districts," says Environment Minister Petr Hladik after an emergency meeting. Residents were partially evacuated using inflatable boats. It is estimated that about 100 cubic meters of water per second are pouring through the breaches. Attempts are being made to fill the gaps with stones. Ostrava, home to around 285,000 inhabitants, is situated at the confluence of several rivers, including the Oder and the Opava. The mining and industrial city is located approximately 280 kilometers east of Prague. Transportation to Ostrava and onwards to Poland is completely disrupted. A power plant had to be shut down. In nearby Bohumin, the flooding caused power and mobile networks to fail. The water supply has crumbled in many places.

12:33 Rainfall Record: 450 Liters of Rain per Square Meter in Czech Town

The rainfall from depression "Anett" is mind-boggling: Since Friday, 450 liters of rain per square meter have fallen in Serec in the Czech Republic, near the border with Poland. This is the highest rainfall of late, explains ntv.de weather expert Oliver Scheel. In Germany, Ruhpolding/Berchtesgadener Land is leading with 320 liters in four days. In Austria, 364 liters have fallen in the area around St. Pölten, and 369 liters in Lilienfeld. In Vienna, 279 liters were measured before the measuring stations failed, so exact amounts are currently unavailable. In Poland, the most rain, 200 liters, fell in Katowice.

12:25 Romania: Floodwaters Claim Six Lives in Carpathian Region

Heavy rain and flooding have resulted in at least six deaths in the Carpathian region of Romania. The regions of Galati, Vaslui, and Iasi in the east of the country were particularly affected. Around 300 people had to be rescued, and around 6,000 farmhouses were submerged. The victims are mainly the elderly, including two women aged 96 and 86. The highest flood warning level remains in effect until midday. Isolated villages are generally affected by the floodwaters. People took refuge on rooftops to avoid being swept away by the floods. Hundreds of firefighters were dispatched.

11:59 Flooding in Saxony: Elbe Threshold Exceeded

In Saxony, the water levels of the Elbe continue to rise. In Dresden, the level is at 5.62 meters at noon, according to the State Flood Center. The second flood warning stage was declared on Sunday evening. The threshold for the third alarm stage, which is at six meters, is expected to be surpassed early on Tuesday morning. The Elbe's water level in Dresden could continue to climb until Wednesday evening, reaching its peak. In Schöna, on the border with the Czech Republic, the third alarm stage is in effect with an Elbe water level of 6.13 meters. However, the flood center expects the water levels to recede in Görlitz. The highest point of a flood is called the peak.

11:33 Austria: Two More Lives Lost to Flooding

In Austria, two additional lives have been lost due to flooding, according to police reports. A 70-year-old man and an 80-year-old man have perished in their respective homes in communities in Lower Austria, authorities have confirmed. Both men became victims of the floodwaters inside their buildings. On Sunday, a firefighter also perished while pumping out a basement. Exceptional conditions continue to prevail in eastern Austria due to the continuous rain for several days. More than 1800 buildings have been evacuated so far, and numerous roads are closed due to flooding.

11:01 Wroclaw Braces for Flood: After heavy rainfalls and floods hit southwestern Poland, the city of Wroclaw (Breslau) in Lower Silesia is preparing for an incoming flood wave. Mayor Jacek Sutryk has issued a flood warning for the city situated along the Oder River. Measures taken include round-the-clock monitoring of dikes, controlling and safeguarding canals, and closing dike crossings, as stated in a Facebook video by Sutryk himself. The flood wave is predicted to reach Wroclaw on Wednesday. Previous predictions indicating minimal impact on Wroclaw have been revised, according to the mayor. Although the flood won't attain the height of the 1997 Oder flood that submerged a third of the city, Sutryk stresses that current infrastructure is in far better condition, boasting new dikes, retention basins, and polders. He hopes the floodwaters don't invade the city.

10:35 Flood Crisis in Lower Austria: "Situation Remains Critical" Despite a brief dawn respite, the flood situation in eastern Austria remains dire. "It ain't over, it's still critical, it's still dramatic," states Lower Austria's Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner. Monday forecasts suggest up to 80 liters of rain per square meter in certain regions. The major concern currently is the dams, with authorities warning of "highest possible dam failure risk." Public life is largely on pause, with over 200 roads closed, 1800 structures evacuated, and numerous schoolchildren and preschoolers staying home, as per Mikl-Leitner's reports. Around 3500 households are in darkness. The extent of damages is yet to be ascertained. "The flood victims will surely receive aid," says the provincial head. Over the past few days, certain regions in Lower Austria have witnessed up to 370 liters of rain per square meter - multiple times the usual monthly intake.

10:10 Elbe Flood Levels Rise Dangerously: Dresden Nears Warning Level Three In Saxony, floodwaters in the Elbe River persistently rise. The water level in Dresden was 5.54 meters this morning, projected to surpass six meters today, triggering the second-highest alarm level three. This level can lead to inhabited area flooding. The level in Schöna on the Elbe near the Czech border has already hit this level, with a reading of 6.09 meters. Alarm level three is also in effect on the Lusatian Neiße near the Polish border, with a water level of 5.56 meters, just a few centimeters away from the highest alarm level four. A section of the federal highway 99 in Görlitz has been shut down for safety reasons, according to a police spokesperson. Alert level three, set at 4.80 meters, is also in effect here.

09:49 First Death Reported in Czech Floods: Man Drowns The first confirmed fatality resulting from the floods in the Czech Republic has occurred. The authorities also report at least seven missing people. A man lost his life in the small river Krasovka in the district of Bruntal in the eastern region of Moravia-Silesia, according to police president Martin Vondrasek on public radio. Among the missing are three people who were swept away in a car near Jesenik in the Hrubý Jeseník Mountains. No trace of the vehicle has been found. The other missing persons were swept away in various waterways, including the Otava River. A man from a senior care home near the Polish border is also unaccounted for. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala described the flooding as a "century flood," meaning it occurs statistically once in a century in the same location. Previous flood fatalities have been reported in other EU countries: a firefighter in Austria, a man in Poland, and six people in Romania.

09:17 Woman Falls into Neiße River while Monitoring Water Level in Görlitz A woman plunged into the Neiße River while checking its water level in Görlitz. According to preliminary reports, the woman slipped at the water's edge near the Parkhotel Merkur and tumbled into the river. She managed to swim about 700 meters downstream before pulling herself out near the Vierradmuhle weir. She is currently receiving treatment for hypothermia.

09:00 THW Arranges for Large-scale Operations on Elbe and Oder The German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) is preparing for potential flooding in eastern Germany. "We're lining up to deploy larger teams to the Elbe and Oder rivers," says THW department head Fritz-Helge Voss on "ZDF Morgenmagazin." He advises people in affected areas to secure essential supplies. Voss notes that Germany has so far been fortunate with the weather, but the Elbe, Neiße, and Oder rivers are predicted to flood in the coming week. Over the weekend, the THW deployed around 140 personnel in Bavaria and Saxony, including work at the damaged Carolabridge in Dresden. Voss underscores that this is the fourth significant flooding crisis in Germany this year, necessitating preparation and equipment investment. "Ultimately, these are climate adaptation expenses," he says.

08:43 Emergency Meeting in Poland over Severe FloodingPrime Minister Donald Tusk has called for an emergency meeting of his cabinet this Monday morning due to extreme flooding in southwestern Poland. He's drafted a decree for a state of emergency, but the cabinet needs to approve it first. Excessive rainfall has caused flooding near the Polish-Czech border, particularly affecting Nysa in the Opole region. Hospital emergency rooms in Nysa were inundated by the Glatzer Neiße, a river tributary of the Oder, according to PAP news agency. Around 33 patients, including children and pregnant women, had to be evacuated using boats.

08:15 Worsening Flood Situation in Bavaria, GermanyBavaria's flood situation remains critical in some areas, as rain is predicted for the upcoming week. Police reports show no significant changes overnight in the affected areas, and the situation isn't expected to ease up. HND predicts rising water levels in various locations, such as the Danube in Passau, the Vils in Vilshofen, and the Isar in Munich. Gradual improvement is expected from Wednesday, although the DWD forecasts continuous rain from the Alps to the foothills until Tuesday, with potential rainfall totals of 40 to 70 liters per square meter, and up to 90 liters in valley locations.

07:32 Unrelenting Floods in Czech RepublicThe flood and inundation areas in the Czech Republic are showing no signs of improvement. The flood wave on the March (Morava) river has reached Litovel, roughly 200 kilometers east of Prague, where entire streets are submerged. Residents are warned not to interfere with emergency services by city authorities on social media. An anticipated further rise in the river's water level is expected over the next few hours.

07:03 Dam Failure Triggers Destructive Flooding in PolandConcerns are rising in Poland after a dam burst, allowing destructive floodwaters to move toward the Glatzer Neiße region. Powerful flood videos showcase the force of the surging waters.

06:40 Flood-Related Deaths in Europe: Poland, Czech Republic, and RomaniaPoland, the Czech Republic, and Lower Austria are dealing with the aftermath of devastating flooding, while the Romania situation remains critical after heavy rainfall. Tragically, several lives have been lost due to flooding: a firefighter in Austria, a person in Poland, and six people in Romania.

06:12 Emergency Evacuations Due to Flooding in Czech RepublicOver the weekend, massive flooding impacted entire Czech cities, like Jesenik in the Jeseníky Mountains and Krnov on the Poland border. In Jesenik, emergency services rescued hundreds of people by boat and helicopter. When waters receded, landslides posed a risk in many locations.

05:49 Cruise Ship Passengers Stranded in Vienna by Danube FloodsDue to heavy rain-induced flooding on the Danube, passengers on a Swiss river cruise ship in Vienna are unable to disembark. Approximately 100 passengers and 40 crew members on board the "Thurgau Prestige" are currently barred from leaving, according to Swiss broadcaster SRF and Thurgau Travel. The ship's gangplank is flooded, preventing passengers from disembarking. Media speculate that other Vienna-moored cruise ships are also stranded. Local authorities will decide if and when passengers can disembark, with passengers potentially being forced to stay on board until at least Tuesday, as the "Thurgau Prestige" was scheduled to travel from Linz to Budapest and back, now stuck in Vienna.

Overseas storm "Anett," or "Boris," has brought biblical rainfall and flooding to Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Romania, resulting in at least eight deaths.

