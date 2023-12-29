Storm - Authorities: Flood situation in the Kyffhäuserkreis district eased

According to the authorities, the situation in the Thuringian village of Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth(Kyffhäuserkreis), which is at risk of flooding, eased on Friday. Near the village of 300 inhabitants, a dyke on the Helme river on the border between Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt was opened in a controlled manner on Thursday evening in order to drain the water from the river onto fields. "It is flowing away as planned," said a spokesperson for the Kyffhäuserkreis district office on Friday. However, the all-clear has not yet been given. The water level of the Helme is being constantly monitored and a crisis team from the district is still in action.

According to the Thuringian State Office for the Environment, Mining and Nature Conservation (TLUBN), the water level of the Helme is expected to remain high over the next few days, as the Kelbra dam in neighboring Saxony-Anhalt, which was overloaded after massive rainfall around Christmas, will continue to release water into the river in a controlled manner. "We hope that the opened dyke will hold", said Nils Fröhlich, spokesman for the authorities.

Near Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth, excavators had removed a section of the Helme dyke crest to divert the water away from the small village. It is now flowing into a flood ditch further south near Kalbsrieth.

