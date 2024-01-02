Authorities: Five dead in massive Russian attacks in Ukraine

According to the authorities, a residential building in a district near the center of Kiev was hit and a fire broke out. Two people were killed and dozens more were injured. Two more people died in attacks in the Kiev area, and a 91-year-old woman was killed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, according to the local authorities.

At least 92 people were injured, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. He spoke of renewed "Russian terror" and at the same time thanked the Western allies for supplying air defense systems. "These help to save hundreds of lives every day and every night."

For his part, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Kiev's allies to deliver weapons more quickly. The West must respond to the new Russian attacks "in a decisive manner", explained Kuleba. Above all, "additional air defense systems and combat drones of all kinds" must be delivered. The Ukrainian army also needs more "missiles with a range of more than 300 kilometers".

According to Ukrainian sources, Russia fired a total of "99 missiles of various types" during the wave of attacks on Tuesday morning. Of these, 72 were shot down by air defenses, the army said. The massive Russian wave of attacks was initiated by around 35 drones, all of which were shot down. According to the state energy supplier Ukrenergo, the attacks also severely damaged the power grid. More than 250,000 people in the capital region were reportedly left without electricity as a result.

For its part, the Russian army stated that all targets targeted in the airstrikes had been "destroyed". The targets included factories "for the production of missiles and drones as well as for the repair of weapons and military equipment". Ukrainian army missile and ammunition depots were also attacked. "All of these targets were destroyed," explained the Ministry of Defense in Moscow.

It was only on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his intention to step up attacks on military targets in Ukraine in response to Kiev's attack on the Russian city of Belgorod. According to the authorities, 25 people were killed in the attack on Belgorod on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the Belgograd region was attacked again following Russian attacks. Four Ukrainian missiles were destroyed, according to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow. It also announced that Russian troops had "accidentally" shelled one of their own villages around 150 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. However, only buildings had been damaged.

