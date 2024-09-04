Authorities encounter perplexing mix-up in Bremen, as law enforcement vehicle mistakenly assumed for illicit substance transport.

Upon recognizing his error, the 34-year-old individual apparently discovered he had climbed into the incorrect vehicle. As per the authorities' account, he exited the automobile and moved towards a nearby car that was merely a few meters away. The strong aroma of cannabis was allegedly emanating from its unfastened windows, as mentioned by the officers.

The chauffeur sped off, but was shortly apprehended by the law enforcers. Within the vehicle, they discovered 300 grams of cannabis, neatly partitioned for commercial use, in addition to two knives, numerous costly mobile devices, and a "considerable sum" of money. A criminal probe is now in full swing.

Unbeknownst to him, the drugs were hidden in the cab of the car he had mistakenly entered. Later, during the investigation, the officers noticed traces of drugs on his clothes.

