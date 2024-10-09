authorities covertly revise public statement to disband demonstration

At the University of Dortmund, a pro-Palestinian demonstration camp was under the spotlight. Suddenly, the presence of environmental activist Greta Thunberg was announced for an impromptu visit. The police intervened, clearing the site due to concerns of potential anti-Semitic disturbances. Initially, Thunberg was labeled as a "violent individual" in the police's statement, which was later recognized as an error.

The police justified their actions, stating that Thunberg's presence at the protest camp, given its history of escalating tensions, posed a threat. A pre-emptive measure, they argued, was the best course of action, despite other alternatives being available.

Initially, Thunberg was tagged as a "violent character" in the police's press release. However, they later referred to it as an "internal mistake." Thunberg then accused the German authorities of intimidating and silencing activists.

Police Anticipated Incitement

The university's pro-Palestinian student initiative had invited Thunberg to the camp briefly. This arrangement was viewed in relation to the recent unrest at pro-Palestinian demonstrations she previously attended. The police anticipated heightened emotions and potential provocations among the crowd attracted to Thunberg.

The labeling of Thunberg as a "violent individual" in the initial press release was later refined by the police. They clarified that while she herself was not violent, her influence could incite violence against people and property within the protest group. This clarification was only shared in response to press inquiries.

Threat of Anti-Semitic Crimes

Police President Gregor Lange emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating there was a real risk of anti-Semitic incidents and acts resembling those in Berlin. The presence of Thunberg and her supporters, he argued, would have significantly altered the peaceful nature of the protest camp.

Thunberg, however, strongly criticized the German authorities, accusing them of intimidating and silencing activists speaking out against the conflict in Palestine. In a video message, she called for support for the student movement in Dortmund and elsewhere, vowing not to be silenced.

Thunberg, famous globally for her climate activism, has been a vocal supporter of the Palestinians since last year's Hamas attacks on Israel and subsequent military response in the Gaza Strip. Critics claim she is biased. On the anniversary of the Hamas massacre in Israel, Thunberg participated in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Berlin, where participants allegedly attacked the police and chanted anti-Israeli slogans.

Legal Action Considered

The pro-Palestinian student group "Studierende für Palästina", which had occupied the camp since June, announced legal action against the police's actions. A representative stated that they would not be deterred by the incident.

CDU/CSU parliamentary group interior spokesman, Alexander Throm, however, advocated for barring Thunberg's entry to Germany. "Anyone who comes to Germany to incite against Israel and malign our police has no place here," Throm asserted to Bild newspaper.

