Authorities conduct operation against Palestinian supporters in Berlin

Early morning in Berlin saw law enforcement carrying out raids at multiple locations. The primary targets were the residences of five individuals under suspicion for supporting Palestinian causes. One of the suspects is accused of setting fires in Neukölln, while others face charges of hate speech and physical assault.

Berlin authorities, along with investigators, initiated a series of raids against five suspected supporters of the Palestinian cause. No arrests were made, though evidence was collected.

The warrants for searches were executed in areas such as Friedrichshain, Britz, Gropiusstadt, Tegel, and Schöneberg. Over 125 officers, including state investigators from the criminal police, participated in the operations, ransacking the homes of the five accused individuals.

A 20-year-old is under scrutiny for causing disturbances. He is believed to be a part of a group of around 150 people who marched down Sonnenallee in Neukölln on July 11, 2024, setting various items ablaze and causing damage.

An 18-year-old is also under investigation for causing disturbances and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm. On September 12, 2024, he allegedly heaved a microphone stand from a group of around 40 people towards the Senator for Culture and Social Cohesion, Joe Chialo, during the inauguration of the Center for Culture and Urbanism. The microphone stand hit a woman, and the group was reported to have shouted offensive slogans and called the victim a "racist."

A 31-year-old is being investigated in two cases of suspected hate speech. He is suspected of posting comments desiring the return of Adolf Hitler and wishing for a renewed Holocaust on two separate posts on ARD "Tagesschau" and Instagram on December 12, 2023. Another 40-year-old man is also being investigated for hate speech, while a 25-year-old is accused of using the symbols of unconstitutional organizations.

The raids conducted by Berlin authorities continued to target the suspects' locations, aiming to gather more evidence in the Raid cases. Despite not making any arrests, the operations yielded valuable information for further investigations.

Read also: