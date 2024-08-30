- Authorities are seeking to waive immunity in the Bystron investigation.

During investigations into alleged money laundering and corruption involving AfD politician Petr Bystron, the Munich Public Prosecutor's Office requested the removal of his immunity from the European Parliament. A representative from the Public Prosecutor's Office verified this info, which was earlier reported by the "Augsburger Allgemeine".

Bystron is under suspicion of receiving funds from the pro-Russian website "Voice of Europe" for promoting Russia's interests in the Bundestag. He has repeatedly denied these accusations, labeling the proceedings as politically motivated. As per the principle of innocence until proven guilty, this presumption still holds true until the case is fully resolved.

The Bundestag agreed to lift Bystron's immunity in May. Subsequent raids ensued. Following Bystron's transition to the European Parliament, the investigations had to be put on hold. With his new role as an MEP, where he ranked second on the AfD's list, Bystron regained his immunity. Resumption of the investigations is only possible if his immunity is revoked by the European Parliament once again.

The Office of the Prosecutor General was consulted to provide their opinion on the possibility of revoking Bystron's immunity in the European Parliament due to the ongoing investigations. If found guilty, Bystron could face charges in the Court of the European Union, overseen by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

