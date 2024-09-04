- Authorities are investigating a string of suspected arson incidents at Barleber Lake.

Law enforcement officials are currently looking into a fire incident at a campground situated close to the Barleber Lake, allegedly involving several instances of arson. Early on a Wednesday, a caravan located within the site close to Magdeburg went up in flames. Authorities are also scrutinizing potential links to prior blazes at the same location, they stated. The "Magdeburger Volksstimme" had previously covered this incident.

Luckily, no casualties resulted from the fire, but the financial loss is estimated to be somewhere around the thousands. A helicopter was employed during the manhunt for the suspect, but no apprehensions were made. Now, the police are soliciting public assistance with any intelligence.

The authorities are collaborating with the police in their investigation due to the alleged arson cases. The public is urged by the police to provide any information that could lead to the identification of the arsonist.

