Authorities are currently conducting inquiries into incidents involving charred parcels.

It's quite fortunate that the situation didn't lead to a bigger disaster. A few packages caught fire at the DHL cargo facility in Leipzig back in July. The German Federal Prosecutor is currently looking into the possibility that this was a deliberate act of sabotage orchestrated from Moscow.

The burning parcels at the Leipzig Airport, as mentioned by the President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, had the potential to bring down an airplane. A spokesperson for the Federal Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe confirmed to the German Editorial Network (RND) that they are examining the packages that caught fire during transport via the DHL cargo center in Leipzig in July. They are kept tight-lipped about further details due to the ongoing investigation.

The Federal Prosecutor is looking into various types of criminal offenses, including those against the Federal Republic of Germany.

Konstantin von Notz, the chairman of the Parliamentary Control Committee of the Bundestag, associated with the Greens, told RND, "If indeed this was a deliberate act of sabotage, we're facing a highly serious and critical situation. I expect all relevant security authorities and the judiciary to clarify the matter as soon as possible."

Haldenwang, during the annual hearing of the Parliamentary Control Committee with the intelligence service chiefs on Monday, stated that Germany could have experienced an airplane disaster due to a possible Russian-initiated fire in an air cargo package. He pointed out that it was sheer luck that the package caught fire at the DHL logistics center in Leipzig and not during the flight. If it had ignited mid-flight, the crash would have been inevitable.

In actuality, the transportation of the cargo package from the Baltic region was delayed in Leipzig. So, the explosive device inside the package ignited there, only causing damage to a cargo container, not the aircraft itself.

The European Union expressed concern over the potential threat to aviation safety, given the incident at the DHL cargo facility. If the situation in Leipzig had occurred during a flight, it could have been a disaster for an entire airplane, as highlighted by Haldenwang.

As the investigation progresses, authorities within the European Union may consider implementing stricter security measures for cargo transportation to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Read also: