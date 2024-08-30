- Authorities are concluding their inquiry concerning the law enforcement officials.

The Legal Authority in Magdeburg has terminated the probe against the two law enforcement agents who, in the heart of June, at Wolmirstedt, opened fire on a 27-year-old man following a knife assault. Regrettably, the victim perished in this incident.

"The officers' employment of firearms was deemed legal," stated the Legal Authority in Magdeburg. "This determination was based on the officers being in a predicament demanding self-defense, and the discharge of firearms served as an ultimate measure to ward off the assault."

The suspect, of Afghan origin, is accused of slicing a 23-year-old within a multi-unit dwelling in Wolmirstedt (Börde district) on June 14. Subsequently, he wounded three individuals with a knife at a private gathering in a garden, signaling the initiation of the Euro 2020 football tournament. The 27-year-old was handled with lethal force by the police when he made an attempt to assault them as well.

