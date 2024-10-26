Skip to content
Authoritarian leaders issue retaliatory measures

 2 min read
2 min read

After Israel took action against strategic military sites in Iran, Iran's authorities announced they were planning a response. The morning saw Iran closing its airspace, with all flights being suspended, as reported by the Iranian Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson to the state news agency IRNA.

An anonymous Iranian government source communicated to Tasnim news agency, a trusted voice of the Revolutionary Guards, assuring Israel that they would receive retaliation for their actions. Previously, Iranian state media had reported that the explosions heard around Tehran were merely the result of air defense activities. However, these explosions were also heard in the city center, and early morning air defense activity was observed. The exact target of these attacks remained unclear.

USA: No Role in the Attacks

The US, Israel's primary ally, asserted its absence in the retaliatory strikes against Iran. Sean Savett, National Security Council spokesperson at the White House, declared: "We understand that Israel is conducting targeted strikes against military sites in Iran." Savett further referred any detailed inquiries to the Israeli government. Previous reports suggested that the US had been informed in advance about these attacks, according to AP sources within the government. The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden was aware of the situation and would be updated accordingly.

The possibility of an Israeli retaliatory strike had been hinted at in recent weeks. In early October, around 200 ballistic rockets were fired at Israel by Iran in response to the deaths of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Iran serves as a prominent supporter of Hezbollah, a Lebanese militia, and aides anti-Israeli groups in the region, such as militant Islamic Hamas.

The European Union expressed concern over the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, calling for de-escalation and diplomatic solutions to resolve the conflict. After the announced retaliation from Iran, the European Union urged all parties to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could further escalate the situation.

