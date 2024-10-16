Author Han Kang has surpassed the one million mark in book sales within South Korea.

After bagging the Nobel Prize in Literature, South Korean writer Han Kang witnessed an extraordinary spike in book sales within her homeland, as per information from three prominent bookstore chains to AFP news agency on Wednesday.

Boosting sales since the revelation of this year's literature laureate on last Thursday, South Korean bookstores and digital outlets Kyobo, Aladin, and Yes24 have announced selling 1.06 million books and e-books authored by the 53-year-old writer. A representative from Kyobo bookstore stated, "Han Kang's literature sales have surpassed all previous records we've ever seen."

Online bookstore Aladin explained that not only did Han's own book sales surge 1200 times over the same period last year, but the sales of South Korean literature as a whole have witnessed an uptick as well.

Historically, Han Kang made headlines as the very first Asian woman to earn the Nobel Prize in Literature. The Swedish Academy recognized her distinguished work, commending her unique style that blends verse and prose, as well as her examination of the human psyche amidst trauma, social, and political tumult. This acknowledgment was announced by the Swedish Academy last Thursday, in Stockholm.

Han Kang's career in literature gained notable international acclaim with her novel "The Vegetarian," which won her the coveted Man Booker Prize in 2016. Her other works, such as "Human Acts" and "The White Book," have also been translated into German.

