In Austria, the flood waters are slowly retreating, but the atmosphere remains anxious. There's a possibility of dam collapses and landslides, and numerous individuals are left without electricity, mentioned Lower Austria's Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP).

Safety measures and cautiousness are still paramount. On a single Monday, dam ruptures occurred at 21 sites in Lower Austria. The aftermath cleanup is predicted to last several weeks, even months at some locations. Mikl-Leitner voiced her concern over the immense human suffering and financial losses.

The magnitude of the destruction is yet to be fully understood. In Lower Austria, over 271 roads are still closed due to flooding, making 26 communities inaccessible by land. Some villagers were evacuated during the weekend. During a span of continuous rain for four days, approximately 33,000 workforce were mobilized to prevent further devastation, according to the authorities. On Monday alone, six hundred twenty-six thousand calls were made through the agency's radio network, highlighted the deputy governor, Stephan Pernkopf, emphasizing the communication needs.

So far, four lives have been claimed by Austria's floods. The underlying cause of death for the fourth victim, who was discovered floating in the water on Monday evening, is still under investigation. In eastern Austria, a substantial amount of rain was recorded in a few days, equating to four to six times the average rainfall for the entire month of September.

