Austria significantly amplifies its flood relief efforts.

Never before have we witnessed such excessive water accumulation in such a short span, as noted by Austria's Vice-Chancellor Kogler from the Greens. Consequently, the administration has allocated a considerably larger financial aid program than before. Apart from affected residents, businesses will also gain from this - through temporary layoff schemes and tax postponements.

The Austrian conservative-green coalition government has sanctioned a multi-billion euro relief plan for flood victims. "We have consented on a suite of measures to assist individuals in dealing with damages and to continue investing in flood prevention," stated Chancellor Nehammer. Portions of the funds will be distributed as immediate aid. Previously, approximately 300 million euros were at disposal in this fund.

"The devastation wrought by the storms serves as a stark reminder of this catastrophe's immense destructive power," stated the conservative Kogler. Apart from aiding affected households, the government intends to aid damaged businesses. To preserve jobs, affected companies can enroll their employees in short-time work programs and defer their tax payments. Additionally, interest-free loans up to 100 million euros will be granted to businesses. Around one billion euros will also be invested in the expansion of flood protection over the coming years to minimize potential future flood damage.

Apart from Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Romania have been struck by the worst storms in at least two decades. Four consecutive days of heavy rain caused extensive flooding, particularly in the state of Lower Austria. Five lives have been lost in the floods, including an on-duty firefighter. "We've never seen such excessive water volumes in such a short time," remarked Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler of the Greens.

Although the rain ceased on Tuesday and the water levels in the rivers are receding, numerous communities remain flooded. The risk of landslides persists, and in the Alps, there is a potential threat from the onset of snowmelt.

As a result of the floods, Austrian political parties have suspended their election campaign events. Events and TV debates have been rescheduled until the end of the week. Parliament will convene for the last time prior to the National Council election on September 29 today, Wednesday. The floods have become the primary focus of discussion. The opposition is demanding a government appraisal and has raised queries about the funding of the measures.

