A topsy-turvy world - Australians save humpback whale - now they face heavy fines

In Australia, a group of young people saved a Humpback Whale from drowning – and now face potential legal consequences along with a hefty fine. The Whale had become so entangled in a net at Marcoola Beach in the tropical state of Queensland that it could barely move.

Four young Australians, who had planned to do Yoga on the beach, discovered the distressed marine mammal and called the authorities, as reported by the Australian ABC, citing the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF). However, after an hour and no response from emergency services, the group reportedly took matters into their own hands.

Whale in Distress

Using their Paddle-Boards, the four jumped into the water and attempted to cut the net with a knife. The Whale was reportedly completely enmeshed in two layers of netting, according to one rescuer, Brenton Owens. "He was at the surface, but he wasn't moving."

Their top priority was to remove netting that covered the Whale's eye, calming the animal. Eventually, the group managed to free the Whale, which swam away immediately.

Strict Laws in Queensland

The DAF confirmed that an early morning report of a distressed Whale had come in to the appropriate hotline. However, the Whale had already been freed when the expert team arrived at the beach.

According to Queensland law, individuals who do not maintain a minimum 100-meter distance from a Whale in the sea face up to 19,300 Australian Dollars (12,000 Euro) in fines – unless there is a "reasonable excuse." A 20-meter distance must also be maintained from nets. The maximum fine for non-compliance is approximately 19,800 Euro.

Massive Flipper

A DAF spokesperson stated that the Ministry was considering launching an investigation into possible violations of these laws following the recent incident. "We remind the public that they should not approach or attempt to free netted Whales for their own safety," the spokesperson emphasized.

"Humpback Whales are enormous creatures, unusually heavy, and in distress they behave unpredictably," warned Naomi Gardiner, a marine biology professor at James Cook University, quoted by the ABC. The flipper alone can be five meters long and up to a ton in weight. Stressed Whales could render people unconscious or even kill them with a single body movement, cautioned the expert.

Despite their good intentions, the four individuals may still face fines for approaching and attempting to save the Humpback Whale in Queensland, as their actions violate the state's strict distance regulations. The massive flipper of the Humpback Whale, weighing up to a ton, serves as a stark reminder of the potential danger these creatures pose when distressed.

Read also: