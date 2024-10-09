Australian Leader Anthony Albanese expresses Regret for Offensive Tourette's Syndrome Remark

During question time on Tuesday, Albanese was repeatedly interrupted by opposition lawmakers, prompting him to say, "Are you afflicted with some sort of stammering disorder? You simply sit there, chattering away, chattering away." He quickly followed up with an apology, stating, "I retract my statement and express my regret."

Later, Albanese returned to the chamber to deliver a more formal apology. He acknowledged, "The comments I made were harsh and hurtful. I recognized their wrongfulness immediately after uttering them."

He apologized and withdrew the remarks promptly, but emphasized, "Such a situation ought not to have occurred, and I would also like to extend my apologies to all Australians dealing with this condition."

Albanese's apology came in response to severe criticism, including from shadow minister for health and aged care Anne Ruston.

Tourette's syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by repetitive, involuntary movements and vocalizations, referred to by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke as "repetitive, stereotyped, involuntary movements and vocalizations."

Ruston wrote on her blog, "Mocking a disability is no laughing matter," labeling Albanese's comment as "deplorable behavior." She further stated, "Tourette's sufferers in Australia deserve the Prime Minister's respect, not his ridicule."

Mandy Maysey, president of the Tourette Syndrome Association of Australia, expressed her frustration, stating, "I'm flabbergasted beyond belief that someone with such a national platform would make such an insult using Tourette syndrome."

Maysey, who has three children with Tourette's, highlighted the disability's potential for social isolation, stating, "This indicates we still have a lengthy journey ahead until Tourette syndrome is acknowledged as a legitimate condition."

Singers Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish have also openly discussed their experiences with Tourette's. Capaldi shared in February 2023, "The most challenging aspect is when I'm excited, I experience it; when I'm stressed, I experience it; and when I'm joyful, I experience it. It's a constant occurrence."

A few months later, Capaldi announced a pause in his touring due to the impact of Tourette's. In 2022, Eilish revealed to David Letterman that living with Tourette's can be "draining."

Albanese acknowledged the impact of his words, saying, "I regret my comments about Tourette's syndrome in Australia, as they unintentionally stigmatized individuals living with this condition." Furthermore, he expressed his support for Tourette's awareness and understanding, stating, "The world needs to be more aware and understanding of conditions like Tourette's, and Australia should lead the way in promoting acceptance and empathy."

