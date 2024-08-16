Australian breakdancer Raygun calls hate "devastating"

After her performance at the Olympics, breakdancer Rachael Gunn becomes a laughing stock on social media. The 36-year-old receives widespread ridicule for her "kangaroo-like" routine. On Instagram, Gunn insists she "busted her ass" for her performance.

Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn, who quickly became an internet sensation at the Paris Olympics with her unique moves, has expressed disappointment at the subsequent online hate. In an Instagram video, the 36-year-old said the reactions she faced were "pretty devastating." "I'm glad I could bring some joy into your lives," Gunn said. "I didn't realize that would also open the door to so much hate." It was crushing, she added.

She took the competition very seriously, she continued in her video. "I busted my ass to prepare for the Olympics, and I gave it my all."

Rachael Gunn's Olympic performance won't be remembered for its sporting merits. Yet, the Australian became an internet sensation at the Olympic breaking debut. With zero points, she was the worst of the 16 competitors - and the internet had a field day with her unusual and simple style. One X-user wrote about her performance: "It's amazing she made it to the Olympics. Don't they have better ones in Australia?"

"I do my thing"

Gunn rolled around on the floor and hopped like a kangaroo during her performance. She took the judges' score in stride. "All my moves are original. Creativity is very important to me, so I try to show my art out there," Gunn said. "Sometimes it speaks to the judges, sometimes not. I do my thing, and it's art. That's what it's about."

At 36, she's almost twice as old as many of her competitors. Back home, she's a scientist and lecturer. "Last year, many of my students didn't believe I was training for the Olympics. They were pretty shocked when they Googled my name and found out I was qualified," Gunn said.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) condemned an anonymous online petition attacking Gunn as "annoying, misleading, and bullying." Gunn is simply an athlete who participated in and won the qualifying event.

