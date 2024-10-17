Australia will provide 49 aging Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

Almost eight months past due, Australia unveils its plan to send several Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Despite the outdated M1A1 models, Ukraine is granted authorization to utilize them according to international law.

The Australian government has decided to gift 49 of its elderly Abrams M1A1 tanks to Ukraine, with Defense Minister Richard Marles announcing the handover of approximately €150 million worth of US-made tanks. This move comes months after Kyiv had initially requested the tanks.

Back in February, Marles had clarified that this was not under consideration by his government. However, in a recent interview with Australian broadcaster ABC, Marles clarified that the shift in stance was not a change in position. "We're consistently engaging with the Ukrainian government on the best possible methods of support," stated Marles.

The US government has given Australia its blessing to forward the old tanks to Ukraine, as confirmed by Defense Minister Pat Conroy. These will be replaced by 75 newer M1A2 tanks within Australia. Conroy emphasized that there are no special conditions attached to Ukraine's use of the tanks or the possibility of crossing the Russian border, provided they adhere to international law.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia, Wassyl Myroshnychenko, refrained from commenting on criticisms that the tanks should have been donated sooner. Instead, he expressed his appreciation for the government's decision. "We value the government's choice. It wasn't an easy one, and we are overjoyed with its positive outcome," said Myroshnychenko. This move has significantly boosted Australia's military aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion in 2022, totaling over AUD 1.3 billion (€800 million).

