Australia welcomes the New Year with spectacular fireworks

The spectacular fireworks display cast its light on 2024, which will bring elections for around half of humanity and the Olympic Games in Paris in the summer.

The past year was characterized by crises and wars: Ukraine war, Gaza war, refugee crisis, climate crisis and inflation. 2023 was the hottest year since records began in 1880 - with disasters such as floods, droughts and forest fires triggered by global warming. Many people, not only in Ukraine, Israel and the Gaza Strip, hope that the New Year will be better, more peaceful and free of violence.

In Rome, Pope Francis prayed for the victims of wars and conflicts. He recalled the suffering of Israelis, Palestinians, Ukrainians and Sudanese, but also that of the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar.

After his Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square, he said that the question was "how many lives have been torn apart by armed conflicts, how many deaths" and "how much destruction, how much suffering, how much poverty" there has been. "Those who have an interest in these conflicts, listen to the voice of conscience," the Pope urged.

Source: www.stern.de