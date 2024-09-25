Australia Set to Deliver 59 Disused Abrams Tanks of Model M1A1 to Ukraine

Ukrainian troops might soon acquire 59 ex-Australian tanks, which were originally manufactured in the United States, in their battle against the encroaching Russian forces. According to news reports, the Australian authorities are cooperating with the Biden administration to dispatch these M1A1 Abrams tanks, none of which have seen combat, to the battlefield. The Ukrainian diaspora in Australia has reportedly lobbied for this decision after discovering that retired Australian military equipment was being auctioned online to collectors.

17:17: Russian Adolescents Taking Legal Action for Alleged Arson Attack on Military Helicopter

Two Russian minors have been apprehended in Siberia for their suspected involvement in setting a military helicopter ablaze. The culpable court in Omsk has ordered a two-month pre-trial detention for the two 16-year-olds, who are being charged with committing a "terrorist act." If found guilty, they could potentially receive a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. According to reports from a Telegram channel linked to the authorities, the two students trespassed into a military base on a Saturday evening and hurled a Molotov cocktail at an MI-8 helicopter. They claimed, in a broadcasted Telegram video, that they had been recruited for the task and promised around 18,000 euros in compensation. The perpetrator's identity remains unknown.

17:05: Wagner Merchant Passenger Detained in Chad

The detention of three Russians in Chad has merely served to exacerbate Chad-Russia relations. Among the detainees are Maxim Shugaley, who is sanctioned by the EU as an agent of the Wagner mercenary group, and his employee Samer Sueifan. Following their arrest in Libya on charges of electoral meddling, the two men, labeled as a sociologist and his translator by Russia, were kept captive. According to Russian news outlets, the two men were apprehended at the airport upon their arrival in Chad on September 19th. On September 21st, another Russian and a Belarusian national were also detained. Chad's ambassador to Moscow communicated to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that the men should be handed back to Russian authorities without delay. Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry had advocated for their release. The charges they are facing remain undisclosed.

16:40: Iranian President Meets with Putin in Russia

Iranian President Massoud Peshotan is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a trip to Russia in October. According to a government spokesperson in Tehran, Peshotan will attend the BRICS summit and hold bilateral talks with Putin. The spokesperson added that a strategic partnership agreement between Iran and Russia is nearing completion.

15:15: Strack-Zimmermann Firmly Opposes Changing Germany's Ukraine Policy

The chairwoman of the Defense Committee in the European Parliament, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP), has vehemently rejected any adjustments to Germany's Ukraine policy. In light of recent elections, she believes it's imperative to clarify to the public that backing Ukraine serves "our best interests." "If Putin succeeds (...), if we condone this, it will not be the last war," the FDP politician stated in the RTL Nachtjournal-Spezial program.

14:30: Biden Calls for Continued UN Support for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has implored the UN General Assembly to maintain backing for Ukraine in its struggle against Russia's invasion. "We will not back down in our support for Ukraine," Biden emphasized. He referred to the conflict initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a failure.

13:45: Ukrainian Vehicles to Obtain German Registration from October

From October, refugees from Ukraine will need to register their vehicles in Germany if they have been in the country for more than a year. The German government has mandated the necessary provisions for this. Until September 30th, exceptions will pertain to Ukrainian automobiles in the various federal states. The new procedure is outlined in a questionnaire developed by the Federal Ministry of Transport and the federal states over the past few months. Vehicle owners will be required to submit documents such as a personal ID with a Latin name, the Ukrainian vehicle registration certificate, and proof of insurance. Digital Ukrainian documents are not valid. Ukrainian license plates must be replaced following registration.

12:00: Civilian Casualties after Guided Bomb Strikes in Eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv

Several Russian guided bomb strikes in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv have resulted in civilian casualties. "The death toll has risen to three," Governor Oleh Synyehubov stated on Telegram. Several individuals have been injured. According to reports, one guided bomb hit a high-rise building directly. Mayor Ihor Terechov had previously posted about bomb strikes in four city districts and two damaged high-rise buildings.

15:15 German Military Conducts Defense Drill in Hamburg PortFrom Thursday to Saturday, the German military is set to conduct a large-scale defense exercise in the Hamburg port under the title "Red Storm Alpha." The Landeskommando Hamburg will oversee a portion of the port's security with home defense forces, setting up checkpoints among other measures, as announced by the military. The goal of the exercise is to safeguard essential defense assets, maintain situational awareness across all levels, and communicate efficiently and securely with all participants involved in the drill. Non-military traffic will not be part of the exercise and should not be interrupted. Following Russia's unlawful invasion of Ukraine, the possibility of a conventional war in Europe within the next five years has been raised, according to recent announcements. NATO aims to collectively counter this and requires a rapid deployment of allied troops from west to east. "Germany, due to its geostrategic position, serves as a hub. Consequently, the practice of military transports by rail, road, or air, supply of food, beds, or fuel, as well as the protection of entire vehicle columns must be mastered to credibly deter," the announcement further stated.

14:30 Zelensky Pursues Energy Infrastructure Investments in the USADuring his visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with business representatives in the USA to discuss investments for the country's battered energy sector. His social media post mentioned that the principal focus was on readying the Ukrainian energy system for winter, fearing another power outage this season due to war-induced damage caused by Russia. Zelensky presented special incentives as part of their "victory plan," writing, "This is a proposal from us. This is one of the points of our victory plan," in a published video. The meeting in New York was attended by representatives of energy, finance, and insurance companies, as well as the head of USAID, Samantha Power.

13:55 Military Expert Hails Ukrainian Kursk Offensive as SuccessThere is controversy among observers over whether the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian region of Kursk has been beneficial for Kyiv. Military expert Nico Lange views it as a success, writing that "The Kursk offensive successfully grants Zelensky the leverage he needs to focus on diplomacy in New York, even if talks about the Ukrainian peace plan proceed without it."

13:17 Kyiv's "Victory Plan" Includes NATO InvitationPresident Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory plan" for Kyiv includes a NATO invitation as one of its key elements. According to Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelensky's office, the partners of the country attacked by Russia should issue an invitation to join the western military alliance, disregarding Moscow's escalation threats. The plan includes both military and diplomatic components. Russia invaded Ukraine, in part, due to Kyiv's aspirations to join NATO.

12:42 Russia, Despite Peace Talks, Stands Firm on War AimsDespite Kyiv's efforts to negotiate, Moscow remains committed to its war aims in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that "As soon as these objectives are achieved in one way or another, the special military operation will be concluded." He reacted to statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who asserted that an end to the war might be closer than many anticipated during his US trip. Zelensky presented his "victory plan" in the US to pressure Moscow to engage in discussions. Russia's war aims include gaining control over the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. It also seeks to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO. In the past, the removal of the government in Kyiv has also been proposed. Many experts believe that Russia's ultimate aim is control over the entire Ukraine.

11:59 Situation in Wuhledar Deteriorates Further - Russian Troops Possibly Utilizing Deceptive StrategyThe Deepstate channel, connected to the Ukrainian military, reports a worsening situation around the city of Wuhledar. "The Russians are attempting to encircle the settlement and are leveling it with artillery and other means." The Deepstate channel does not confirm a Russian troop entry (report from 09:27). "Surviving until the end means meaningfully sacrificing our military, which is unacceptable. We should have considered the implications earlier, but at this point, it's too late. The soldiers of the 72nd Brigade refuse to give up and persist despite everything." According to the Eastern European medium Nexta, Russia once again employs the "scorched earth" tactic by intensely bombarding Wuhledar from the air:

11:15 High-resolution Satellite Images Reveal Extensive Damage in Russian Munitions DepotsIn recent times, Ukraine has executed several impressive attacks on munitions depots, destroying vast quantities of Russian rockets, artillery shells, and other materials. High-resolution satellite images from Maxar demonstrate the devastation caused by these latest attacks in Oktyabr'ski and Toropets:

10:46 Catastrophic assaults on Saporishshia: one loss, numerous injuries, and substantial damageRussian attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporishshia have resulted in one fatality and six other individuals being hurt, as per official reports. The region was targeted by "intense aerial attacks" within two hours on Monday evening, as reported by the state civil defense agency. "A single life was claimed and six others sustained injuries, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy," regional governor Ivan Fedorov shared on the Telegram messaging service. Moreover, an infrastructure facility and residential buildings were engulfed in flames. As per a city administration employee, 74 apartment blocks and 24 private houses experienced damage in various parts of the city.

10:07 Munz on Russian aircraft carrier crew: "Aircraft carrier might never set sail again"Rumors suggest that the crew of the Russian aircraft carrier "Admiral Kuznetsov" is being reassigned to the front, according to Forbes. The ship has a history of unfortunate incidents, elaborates ntv correspondent Rainer Munz from Moscow. The reassignment of the crew could be another indication of Russia's financial predicaments:

09:27 Stronghold of defiance: Wuhledar on the verge? Russian troops allegedly infiltratedRussian forces have reportedly infiltrated the eastern Ukrainian town of Wuhledar, as per state media and bloggers. "Russian troops have breached Wuhledar - the assault on the city has begun," writes, for instance, pro-Russian military blogger Yuri Podolyaka, of Ukrainian origin. Other pro-Russian war bloggers also report the attack. State Russian media claim that the city, located in the Donetsk region, is under siege and that fighting is ensuing in the east of the settlement. Military expert Colonel Reisner also tells ntv.de that Russian troops are advancing towards the city from multiple directions like a pincer. "Wuhledar runs the risk of being surrounded. It is reasonable to assume that the 72nd mechanized brigade, equipped with tanks and combat vehicles, will not be able to maintain control of the area."

08:59 Russia and Ukraine Engage in Drone Battles Throughout the NightRussian air defense, as per official reports, shot down 13 Ukrainian drones during the night. Six were downed over the regions of Belgorod and Kursk, and one over the region of Bryansk, according to the official news agency TASS, quoting the Russian Ministry of Defense. The Ukrainian air force asserts that it was under attack by Russia using 81 drones and four missiles throughout the night. 79 drones were either shot down or forced to crash. There are no initial reports of fatalities or damage.

08:17 Denmark Delivers Straightforward Advisement on Long-Range Attacks on RussiaDanish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is urging the allies of Ukraine to authorize the deployment of Western weapons with extended range against Russia. "Let us put an end to the discourse about red lines," Frederiksen says in an interview with Bloomberg. "The most significant red line has already been breached," she asserts, alluding to when the Russians invaded Ukraine. She will never permit anyone from Russia to determine what is acceptable in NATO, Europe, or Ukraine, Frederiksen maintains.

07:38 Fallen Russian Soldiers Likely Buried and Reported Missing to minimise ExpensesAccording to a leaked conversation published by the Ukrainian military intelligence, fallen Russian soldiers on the battlefield are being buried and reported missing to dodge paying generous compensation to their families. "They kill them, the conflict continues, it's intense, they begin to rot, so we bury them right there, and then they're deemed missing. And if they're missing, the family doesn't receive payment," a man explains to his conversation partner, a resident of the Russian region of Belgorod, during the conversation reported by Kyiv Independent. The compensation for each fallen soldier is said to be between $67,500 and $116,000.

06:59 Statements from Russia Provide No Hope for the Easing of the ConflictWhile Ukrainian President Zelensky highlights his "victory plan" in the US, there remains no indication from Russia that it is inclined to resolve the conflict. "The Kremlin continues to publicly express its lack of interest in a peace settlement that does not involve the complete capitulation of the Ukrainian government and the destruction of the Ukrainian state," writes the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). High-ranking Russian individuals have lately voiced opposition to participating in the next peace summit, and Kremlin spokesman Peskov has reiterated that Russia is not prepared to negotiate on any terms except for Ukrainian capitulation, also considering NATO and the West as an "overall adversary". "The ISW continues to evaluate that the Kremlin is not interested in good-faith negotiations with Ukraine and will only mention the concept of 'peace plans' and 'negotiations' to pressure the West to compel Ukraine to make concessions regarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

06:27 Zelensky: Tough Measures Could Expedite the Conclusion of Russian AggressionAccording to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, decisive actions by the US government could hasten the termination of Russian aggression against Ukraine next year. "At this time, towards the end of the year, we have a genuine opportunity to reinforce cooperation between Ukraine and the US," Zelensky wrote in a post on his Telegram channel following a meeting with a bipartisan delegation of the US Congress. Zelensky is currently in the US to participate in UN General Assembly sessions and to present his "victory plan" to the US government.

05:44 Teenagers Torch Mi-8 Helicopter in OmskTwo adolescents torched a Mi-8 helicopter at a Russian airbase in Omsk last Saturday, utilizing a Molotov cocktail, as per the Telegram channel Baza. These 16-year-olds were subsequently apprehended and allegedly confessed to having been offered $20,000 via Telegram to execute the arson attack. The helicopter sustained significant damage, as reported by Russian media. This incident mirrors a previous attack on September 11, where two juvenile males set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at the airport in Noyabrsk, Tyumen region. Incidents of sabotage, such as train derailments, have been happening in various regions of Russia. In January, the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) claimed that some of Russia's railways had been under attack by "unknown adversaries of the Putin regime."

04:44 G7 Contemplates Long-Range Missile Deliveries to KyivThe foreign ministers of the G7 nations will discuss the potential delivery of long-range missiles to Ukraine, which could reach Russian territory, on Monday, as announced by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell during the UN General Assembly's sidelines. It is also evident that Russia is receiving new weapons, including Iranian rockets, despite Tehran's persistent denials.

03:50 Zelensky: "Peace May Be Nearer Than We Believe"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky showed optimism about an imminent end to the conflict with Russia during an interview with US broadcaster ABC News. "I believe we are closer to peace than we think," Zelensky stated. He urged the US and other allies to continue backing Ukraine.

02:50 Casualties After Russian Assaults on SaporizhzhiaRussian forces launched the latest in a series of attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporizhzhia on Tuesday evening, resulting in one fatality, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov. A city official, as cited by the public broadcaster Suspilne, reported five injuries, including a 13-year-old girl. At least 23 individuals were injured in earlier attacks on the city throughout the day and the previous night. Governor Fedorov wrote on Telegram that two houses were destroyed in the latest attack, albeit it is unclear what type of weapon was employed. Russian forces also targeted the city's infrastructure, sparking a fire that was promptly put out by emergency services, resulting in no injuries.

01:29 Ukrainian Army Faces Pressure in PokrovskThe Ukrainian military reports ongoing pressure in the eastern part of the nation. "The situation in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove region remains volatile," the Kyiv General Staff reports in its evening update. Of the 125 Russian attacks along the front, over 50 were conducted in this sector. "The enemy's main efforts are concentrated on Pokrovsk," the Ukrainian military leadership stresses. While independent observers credit the Ukrainians with slowing the Russian advance on strategically important Pokrovsk, the situation remains dangerous for defenders near Kurakhove to the south. Russian troops' advance near the mining town of Hirnyk poses a risk of encircling several units there. Similarly, outflanking of defensive positions is suggested further south near the city of Vuhledar, which the Russians have previously failed to capture through frontal assaults.

00:28 US Citizen Convicted in Russia for KidnappingA US citizen has been sentenced to six years in prison in Russia for allegedly attempting to take his Russian son out of the country without his mother's consent. A court in the Kaliningrad enclave found him guilty of attempted "kidnapping." He will serve his sentence in a labor camp. According to the verdict, the US citizen attempted to leave the country with his four-year-old son in July 2023. "Without obtaining the mother's consent, he attempted to take the child out of the country," the court explained on the Telegram messaging service. He is said to have attempted to cross the border into Poland through a forest area before being halted by border guards. Relations between the US and Russia have been particularly strained due to the Ukraine conflict.

23:14 Russia Publicizes Deaths After Assault on BelgorodThree individuals have been reported dead in an assault on a Russian village near the Ukrainian border, as per local authorities. The village of Archangelskoe, five kilometers from the border, was "bombarded by the Ukrainian army" on Monday, Belgorod region governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced via the Telegram messaging service. Two adults and a teenager lost their lives, while two others, including a child, were wounded.

22:13 Zelensky Praises Scholz for German Support After Meeting in New YorkAfter meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude for Germany's support. "We are profoundly grateful to Germany for its assistance," Zelensky stated on Twitter. "Together, we have saved countless lives, and we can undoubtedly contribute more to strengthening security across the entire European continent." Scholz, however, reiterated the German government's stance of not providing Ukraine with extensive weapons.

21:35 Forbes: Russia's Lone Aircraft Carrier Deteriorates While Crew is Sent to War

Russia's sole battle boat, the "Admiral Kuznetsov," has been a hot topic in media due to its infrequent outings since its debut in the '80s and a series of malfunctions. As Forbes reveals, an escalating number of sailors from the 15,000-strong Kuznetsov crew are being drafted to participate in conflicts in Ukraine, not on their warship, but as part of their own regiment. According to Forbes, this is one of the strategies employed to meet Russia's monthly soldier recruitment targets, estimated at 30,000 new recruits per month. On the other hand, the Kuznetsov is slowly deteriorating and appears more and more likely to settle down as a permanent feature on the coastline of Murmansk, where it has been residing for a while now.

