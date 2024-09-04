- Aurubis, a prominent copper producer, offloads its American rolling mill.

Major copper manufacturer Aurubis has handed over a U.S. rolling mill, around 500 employees strong, to Wieland of Ulm, a fellow copper specialist. This Buffalo, New York facility is responsible for producing copper and copper alloy strips and sheets, mainly catering to domestic customers. Aurubis remained tight-lipped about the sale price.

Aurubis is looking to intensify its focus on primary copper production from copper ore, recycling, and other metals in its inventory. Along with precious metals, Aurubis also manufactures selenium and lead. In mid-2022, Aurubis parted ways with four European rolling mill sites employing approximately 360 workers. The Stolberg, Germany, and Pori, Finland, facilities continued under Aurubis' wing.

With a workforce of around 6,900, Aurubis manages production sites in Europe and the United States.

Aurubis also unveiled the launch of a recycling plant at its Beerse, Belgium, engineering complex. The new facility will repurpose anodizing sludge, a valuable by-product, according to the company. Aurubis invested approximately €33 million in setting up the plant.

Aurubis has been focusing on increasing its production of primary copper from raw materials, such as copper ore, and recycling other metals. Despite selling its rolling mill in Buffalo, New York, Aurubis continues to operate several other production sites that utilize raw materials.

Read also: