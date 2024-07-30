- Aurora: No expansion of cannabis production in Leuna for the time being

Aurora Pharmaceuticals has no immediate plans to increase production in Leuna under the new cannabis law. "We could also grow significantly more, but we're not doing that for now," the manufacturer, which is currently the only company growing medical cannabis in Saxony-Anhalt, told us in response to our inquiry.

Initially, the company wants to test new products at its German site. Production will then be gradually expanded. This means that one ton of cannabis will continue to be produced annually in Leuna. Most of it will still be imported from the company's two production sites in Canada.

Aurora Deutschland GmbH, headquartered in Berlin, is a licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler with a manufacturing permit for medical cannabis. The company is part of Aurora Europe GmbH, which is a subsidiary of the publicly traded Canadian cannabis producer Aurora Cannabis Inc., headquartered in Edmonton.

Other Cannabis Producers in Germany

Recently, the Saxon cannabis producer Demecan announced that its production capacity at the Ebersbach site could be immediately increased by an annual yield of two tons. In addition to Demecan and Aurora, the Canadian company Aphria RX is also allowed to grow medical cannabis at a site in Schleswig-Holstein.

The three companies won a corresponding tender from the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) in 2019. However, under the old regulation, only a certain amount of cannabis could be grown. The tender provided for the three companies to produce around ten tons over four years. Moreover, cannabis grown in Germany could only be sold to pharmacies via the state cannabis agency. With the new law, this intermediate step is now set to be eliminated for the companies.

Changed Demand due to Partial Legalization

According to Aurora, demand for medical cannabis has increased since the partial legalization came into effect. There is a "very healthy growth in the market." Above all, demand has changed. "It's no longer just demand for very high THC products, but very strong in the area of more balanced products," said Aurora manager Dirk Heitepriem. The reason for this is patients "who previously self-medicated on the black market" and are now looking for a similarly dosed product on the legal market.

