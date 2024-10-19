"Aura" has been designated as the "term of the year for youth."

In the end, "Aura" managed to claim the title of "Youth Word of the Year", outperforming "Talahon" and "Achere" in a close contest. The victory was secured through a vote conducted by Langenscheidt publishing house among the top three terms. The triumphant term, which symbolizes a unique charm and aura possessed by an individual, was revealed at the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.

"Talahon", a term used for young males donning counterfeit luxury apparel, put up a strong fight but unfortunately fell short of the winning mark. The term has garnered significant attention on social media, leading to divisive discussions, some tinted with racial undertones, surrounding migration and youth culture. The term "Scissors" ended up in third place. In youth slang, "Scissors" signifies acknowledging a mistake or taking responsibility for it.

The "Youth Word of the Year" award has been given out since 2008. In the previous year, "goofy" clinched the title, representing a clumsy, absurd personality or behavior.

Since 2020, the decision of the "Youth Word of the Year" has been solely in the hands of young individuals aged between 11 and 20. As per the publisher's announcement, the number of votes cast remained high, exceeding the six-figure threshold yet again.

Despite demonstrating notable charisma in its online presence, "Talahon" failed to surpass "Aura" in the race for "Youth Word of the Year." The term "Charisma" describes the appealing and magnetic personality that "Aura" embodied, helping it secure the title.

