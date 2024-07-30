Space Horror and Apocalyptic Farce - August's highlights

So far, summer hasn't fully justified staying away from the cinema. Luckily, after "Deadpool" and similar films, there are promising ones coming up. In August, which is quite horror-heavy, one film stands out: "Alien: Romulus", set between the original "Alien" (1979) and James Cameron's sequel "Aliens". If you prefer your dystopian future loud and comedic, mark your calendars for the video game adaptation "Borderlands". Meanwhile, Kevin Costner's (69) Western "Horizon" offers escapism with a twist - into the past.

"Alien: Romulus", August 15th

A group of young space colonists can hardly believe their luck. Amidst the vast expanse of space, Rain (Cailee Spaeny, 26), Andy (David Jonsson, 31), Tyler (Archie Renaux, 26), and their companions find an apparently abandoned space station. With the promise of riches, they're too late to realize that they're not about to find wealth on board - but the most dangerous life form in the universe.

Assessment:

Forty-five years have passed since Sigourney Weaver (74) first encountered the parasitic Xenomorph. While the "Alien" franchise had mixed success after the 1986 sequel, placing the story between the first and second films, as "Alien: Romulus" does, could be the perfect step to win back fans of the original. However, it also risks feeling like a desecration of the two classics by Ridley Scott (86) and James Cameron (69) if it fails.

"Borderlands", August 22nd

Few choose to stay on the chaotic planet Pandora voluntarily. Those who end up there must fight with all means and need special skills. Reluctantly, bounty hunter Lilith (Cate Blanchett, 55) returns to her home planet to fulfill a mission and find the daughter of the powerful Atlas. What she doesn't expect is to find friends and soon form a delightfully dysfunctional family with them.

Assessment:

The "Borderlands" video game series is divisive. It's loud, bloody, and unapologetic. Whether this recipe will work as a film remains to be seen. With "Cabin Fever" director Eli Roth (52) at the helm, who seems to have "polarizing" on his resume, the cast is promising. Alongside Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis (65), comedians Jack Black (54) and Kevin Hart (45), and newcomer Ariana Greenblatt (16) are also on board. It's a mixed bag that might not appeal to everyone.

"Horizon", August 22nd

New Mexico, 1861: The first tremors of the American Civil War are felt in the South. Meanwhile, white pioneers are encroaching on Apache territories, met with fierce and brutal resistance. Violence reigns among settlers too. After the father of the feared Sykes brothers is attacked, his sons set out to pursue the assailant.

Assessment:

Kevin Costner and Westerns - a pairing that's been seen many times on the big screen and TV. From "Dances with Wolves", "Wyatt Earp", "Open Range", to the modern Western series "Yellowstone". With "Horizon", Costner aims to create his magnum opus. The first part alone runs for nearly three hours, and just three months later (November 7), the sequel is set to hit theaters. Over the next two years, two more "Horizon" films are planned. So, Western fans can look forward to four cinematic rides by 2026, assuming the ambitious project doesn't flop and get shelved. In the U.S., the film underperformed at the box office.

After the intense action and suspense in "Alien: Romulus", the moviegoers can switch gears with some comedic relief offered by "Borderlands". As the music plays, one character reminds another, "♪ I'm not going to let you go ♪", signaling their determination to complete their mission.

Featuring an all-star cast, "Borderlands" is filled with comic sequences and witty dialogue. During a particularly humorous scene, one character sings softly to themselves, "♪ I'm not going to let you go ♪".

Read also: