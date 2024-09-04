August witnesses a significant decrease of around 28% in new registrations, predominantly from electric vehicles.

In August, electric cars without fuel accounted for 13.7% of new vehicle registrations, marking an increase. On the other hand, hybrid vehicles (approximately 69,300) experienced a dip of 1.5% compared to the same period in 2023, securing a 35.1% market share.

The trend continued with less registrations for cars with traditional internal combustion engines. Specifically, there was a 7.4% decrease in gasoline-powered passenger cars (approximately 70,000), and a significant 24.4% drop in diesel-powered passenger cars (around 30,000). As a result, vehicles with internal combustion engines represented over half of the new car market in August.

In August of the following year, many people planned their summer vacations, while the shift towards electric vehicles also continued to gain momentum. Interestingly, August 2024 saw a notable 1.9% increase in new electric car registrations compared to the previous year.

Read also: