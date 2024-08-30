- Augsburg's FC team plans to acquire French defensive player Matsima

FC Augsburg managed to secure a temporary replacement for Felix Udokhai (26) in the form of Chrislain Matsima (22), who joined from AS Monaco on loan until the season's end, with an option to make the transfer permanent. The Bundesliga side made this announcement close to the transfer deadline, with both clubs opting to keep the financial terms under wraps.

Matsima seized silver with the French Olympic squad recently. This Congolese-descent defender has accrued experience playing in 50 matches in the top-tier French league.

"Chrislain Matsima is the defensive reinforcement we've been seeking. He's a young, incredibly gifted player with an excellent coaching background. Matsima has represented every French junior national team and holds a lot of promise. His physicality, height, and speed add versatility to our backline," commented sporting director Marinko Jurendic.

Udokhai officially parted ways with FC Augsburg midweek, opting to join Besiktas Istanbul in Turkey.

Matsima's impressive performances with AS Monaco in France caught the attention of the German football scene. Despite being on loan from Monaco, Matsima is eligible to represent FC Augsburg in Bundesliga matches, having German citizenship through his mother.

