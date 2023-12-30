Puppet theater - Augsburger Puppenkiste: Anniversary year ends with cabaret

At the end of its anniversary year, the Augsburger Puppenkiste will present a new cabaret program. The play will be shown for the first time on New Year's Eve (7.30 pm) and will then be performed regularly in 2024. There will be a "colorful mix of acted jokes, musical numbers and political satires", the theater announced.

Alongside the children's plays, the cabaret programs aimed at adult audiences have long been classics in the program of Germany's best-known puppet theater. In the political show, Scholz, Söder, Merz and co. are shrunk down to miniature format and pulled through the cocoa. At the turn of the year, the production is then traditionally refreshed for the coming year.

The Puppenkiste celebrated a double anniversary at the beginning of 2023. Because 75 years ago, on February 26, 1948, the puppets of the puppet theater made their first appearance in Augsburg. Five years later, in January 1953, the Augsburg puppets made their first television broadcast.

The special exhibition "Ein Hoch auf..." is on display in the Puppet Box Museum until February 25, 2024. 75 years of the Augsburger Puppenkiste" can be seen until February 25, 2024. However, the museum also presents a look at Urmel, Mama Wutz, Kater Mikesch and the other well-known puppet artists in its permanent exhibition. The Puppenkiste is particularly well known throughout Germany thanks to the many TV series such as "Urmel aus dem Eis" and "Jim Knopf und Lukas der Lokomotivführer".

