Bundesliga - Augsburg question marks over Demirovic and Uduokhai

Now Jess Thorup's wife Birgitte is calm as well. Thorup's husband can train with FC Augsburg again. "Now we can finally get started", reported the Bundesliga coach after a recent chat with his wife. Holidays are nice, but for Jess Thorup, the nerves get too big at some point. "I have recovered well", Thorup said after the training start in front of around 60 spectators. "I'm excited about football."

Augsburg are set to begin their 14th Bundesliga season, and the team's appearance will change compared to last season. Striker Steve Mounie (Stade Brest) and Samuel Essende (FC Vizela), offensive player Yusuf Kabadayi (FC Bayern Munchen), defender Keven Schlotterbeck (VfL Bochum), and goalkeeper Nediljko Labrovic (HNK Rijeka) are all new signings and attended their first training session with Thorup on Monday under plenty of sunshine on a side field at the WWK Arena.

How long still with Demirovic and Uduokhai?

Ermedin Demirovic (26) and Felix Uduokhai (26) were also present. However, the question is: How long still? Striker and captain Demirovic, who still has a contract until the summer of 2026, is rumored to be on the verge of a transfer to Bundesliga rival VfB Stuttgart. A transfer fee of around 20 million Euros is expected. Regarding defender Uduokhai, whose contract expires next year, there are rumors of an early departure to Besiktas Istanbul in Turkey.

Offensive player Ruben Vargas (25), who was eliminated with Switzerland in the EM quarterfinals against England just a few days ago and is still on vacation, has been interested in a change of scenery for a while.

"What's next?"

"There will probably be rumors every day. For me, it's about the players who are here now. These three mentioned have made a lot for the team last year. As long as they are here, they are in my plans", explained football coach Thorup. "But I also want to know: What's next? At the moment, my focus is only on the six weeks of preparation and the players who are here. We'll see who is here at the end of August."

The now permanently signed midfielder Kristijan Jakic (27, Eintracht Frankfurt) missed the first training session due to smaller Achilles tendon problems. The Croatian striker Dion Beljo (22) was also not present. He is expected to be loaned to Rapid Wien.

However, Keven Schlotterbeck was eager to get started, the brother of national player Nico Schlotterbeck. "If you know me, then it's attack. I want to be one of those who go forward from the start and of course want to be in the starting lineup", said the defender who joined from Bochum.

Training camp in South Africa

The FC Augsburg, which finished 11th in the 2023/24 season, is seen as "very hungry" by Thorup. "I'm looking forward to it because it's a relatively young team. I've been in an older team in the past."

Augsburg begin the 62nd Bundesliga season at home against Werder Bremen in the penultimate week of August. After a training camp in South Africa from July 18 to 28, they still face high-profile tests against Premier League newcomers Leicester City on August 3 and the nine-time French champions Olympique Marseille on August 10.

