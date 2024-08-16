- Augsburg coach bold before the start of the cup: wants to return to Berlin

Augsburg's Coach Jess Thorup isn't known for bold statements, but ahead of their DFB-Pokal tie away to Regionalliga side Viktoria Berlin, he raised a few eyebrows with his comments. "For me, it's about staying in the cup as long as possible," he said, still relatively sober. But then he added assertively, "Who knows: We're going to Berlin now - and hopefully, we'll be back there later." Berlin is where the DFB-Pokal final is traditionally held.

For a Bundesliga team that has only made it past the second round of the cup twice in the last decade, and who were embarrassed by a 0-2 loss to SpVgg Unterhaching in the first round last season, this was an unusual statement. But it fits with the club's new image - just days ago, the bosses announced their intention to shed their 'also-ran' status and aim higher.

The trip to Viktoria Berlin could be a first, small indication of this. The Fuggerstädters have crashed out in the first round four times since 2014: twice against 1. FC Magdeburg (2014, 2017), against SC Verl (2019), and in Unterhaching twelve months ago.

Thorup's Pokal Debut

Under Thorup, the team enjoyed a remarkable run in the Bundesliga last season, only missing out on a higher finish and Europa League qualification due to a poor end to the season. "Now it's time for us to make our mark in the cup too," demanded the Danish coach, who is making his DFB-Pokal debut. The disappointment in Haching was under the guidance of predecessor Enrico Maaßen.

Thorup reported that he has already rallied his troops for the task in the capital. "We're well prepared, we're taking this game very seriously. I've told the team from the start: our season doesn't start next Saturday against Werder, it starts this Sunday against Viktoria Berlin."

The coach announced that he will have all players available, except for the injured goalkeepers Finn Dahmen (who will be replaced by new signing Nedilijko Labrovic) and Robert Gumny. This includes Marius Wolf, who joined from Dortmund recently but still has some training to catch up on, and Kristijan Jakic, who was previously injured. He also plans to include players who are rumored to be seeking a transfer, like Felix Uduokhai, Ruben Vargas, and Niklas Dorsch. "All three are available and will be considered for the starting lineup," Thorup emphasized.

