Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewstransfer windowfc erzgebirge aueneed for actionsaxony3. leaguenew arrivalsoccer

Aue coach Dotchev: New additions "not mandatory"

Coach Pavel Dotchev of third-division soccer club Erzgebirge Aue is satisfied with his current squad and sees no urgent need for action in the upcoming transfer window. "If we have someone who crosses our path and we are all convinced that he would suit us, we wouldn't say no. But that's not...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
Aue coach Pavel Dotchev arrives at the stadium. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Aue coach Pavel Dotchev arrives at the stadium. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Transfer window - Aue coach Dotchev: New additions "not mandatory"

Coach Pavel Dotchev of third-division soccer club Erzgebirge Aue is satisfied with his current squad and sees no urgent need for action in the upcoming transfer window. "If we have someone who crosses our path and we are all convinced that he would suit us, we wouldn't say no. But that's not our goal right now," said the 58-year-old Bulgarian in an interview with the club published on Saturday.

As a coach, you always want one or two more alternatives. "But I have 100 percent confidence in my team that we can play successfully with this squad in the second half of the season," said Dotchev. New additions are therefore "not essential" for him.

Aue will spend the winter in mid-table in eleventh place. After a mixed pre-season, sporting director Matthias Heidrich and Dotchev are satisfied with the team's development. "This is just the beginning. We're not finished yet," announced the coach with an attacking spirit.

FC Erzgebirge Aue on Facebook FC Erzgebirge Aue on Platform X Interview

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A fire department vehicle with its blue lights switched on at an emergency scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rescue workers find lifeless person after fire

Following the fire in a house in Wilkau-Haßlau (Zwickau district), rescue workers found a dead person on Saturday morning. According to the Zwickau police department, the identity of the person has not yet been determined. However, it is assumed that it is the 90-year-old occupant of the house....

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest