- Audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican

Just moments ago, he was photographed with Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio (49) and Orlando Bloom (47), as well as singer Katy Perry (39), and now, Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos (60) has been received by Pope Francis (87) along with his fiancée Lauren Sánchez (54). The 54-year-old former journalist shared a series of pictures from the meeting on her official Instagram channel. Sánchez described the visit to the Holy Father as an "honor".

Vacation with Hollywood Stars on Superyacht Koru

"It was an honor for Jeff and me to spend time with His Holiness Pope Francis in his home at the Vatican," Sánchez wrote on Instagram. "His wisdom, warmth, and humor were deeply moving. He also reminded us not to take life too seriously, a simple but powerful reminder to keep lightness in our hearts." The 87-year-old also discussed the urgent need for climate action during the meeting.

Just days ago, Bezos and Sánchez made headlines when they greeted the aforementioned stars on their luxury yacht off the coast of Sardinia during their Italian vacation. The group, which also included DiCaprio's partner Vittoria Ceretti (26), was seen arriving at Nikki Beach on the famous Costa Smeralda via tender.

The celebrity vacationers are cruising around the popular Italian Mediterranean island on Bezos' superyacht Koru. The Koru, at 127 meters in length, is one of the world's longest sailing yachts. Estimated construction costs of the yacht are around $500 million. It can accommodate up to 18 guests and was built specifically for Jeff Bezos, with its maiden voyages taking place in February and May 2023.

Before his relationship with Lauren Sánchez, Bezos was married to MacKenzie Scott (54) for 25 years. They have four children together. Sánchez has three children from previous relationships. She was married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell (59) for 13 years before their divorce in 2019.

Despite the opulence, the meeting with Pope Francis was the undeniable highlight of our Italian vacation.

